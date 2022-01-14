Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean announced on Friday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season.
“The past three years at the University of Georgia have been nothing short of amazing and I will never forget the unwavering support I have received from the greatest fans in college football,” Dean said on Instagram.
Dean was one of the best players on Georgia's historically strong 2021 defense, earning the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. He became the second Bulldog to win the award after Roquan Smith did so in 2017.
Dean was second on the team in tackles with 72, including 10.5 for a loss. He also added six sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Dean's most notable play of the season was that touchdown, a 50-yard interception return against Florida to cap off a flurry of three Georgia touchdowns in the last 2:22 of the first half. He also had a fantastic performance in Georgia's Orange Bowl victory against Michigan, posting seven tackles with two for a loss against the Wolverines.
Dean was consistently excellent for Georgia over the last two seasons, and along with seniors Channing Tindall and Quay Walker made up an imposing middle linebacker group that was one of the best in the nation this season.
With all three set to turn pro in 2022, the middle of Georgia's defense will look a lot different next season. Some candidates to fill the void left by the three departures at the position include freshmen Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Chaz Chambliss and Smael Mondon Jr., as well as 2022 recruit Jalon Walker.