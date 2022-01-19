Linebackers Channing Tindall and Quay Walker have announced that they are declaring for the NFL Draft.
Both Tindall and Walker took to twitter to post their announcements, with Tindall’s coming on Monday and Walker’s on Tuesday.
Channing Tindall (@Kingschan_) January 18, 2022
Quay Walker (@QuayWalker_) January 18, 2022
Neither announcement came as a surprise, as both Tindall and Walker had already been announced as members of the 2022 Senior Bowl roster earlier this month.
Both Tindall and Walker appeared in all 15 games for Georgia this season and played major roles in the Bulldogs’ run to a national title.
Tindall finished the season with 67 total tackles, tied for third most on the team, as well as 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Tindall’s best game of the season came against Tennessee, when he recorded eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble, winning SEC Defensive Player of the Week in the process.
Walker also finished the season with 67 tackles, adding 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Walker had a career high 13 tackles against Florida as well as nine tackles against Kentucky.
Georgia will need to replace all three of the primary inside linebackers from the 2021 team, as Butkus award winner Nakobe Dean announced that he will be turning pro as well last week. Some of the candidates to earn more playing time at the position next season include freshmen Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon Jr. and Chaz Chambliss as well as 2022 recruit Jalon Walker.