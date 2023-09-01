The question is on everyone’s mind: Could Georgia win a third consecutive national championship?
At every media outlet, in every newsletter, on every banner, people are asking if Georgia could go for three consecutive national titles, accomplishing something that hasn’t been done in nearly 90 years. The answer is … a little complicated.
Detractors have said a lot about the Bulldogs over the offseason. The team lost more than a dozen players to the NFL, and a few more in the transfer portal.
Georgia broke records at the 2022 NFL draft, then went undefeated the following season. There is talent up and down the roster, but it’s simply up to head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff to find the right combination of players to put on the field each Saturday.
Todd Monken departed from his role as Georgia’s offensive coordinator during the offseason, taking his talents to the NFL and leaving Smart with a vacancy on the coaching staff. Within hours, Smart promoted Mike Bobo to replace Monken.
A decade ago, Bobo presided over some of former head coach Mark Richt’s best offenses during his first stint as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. He’s proven he can lead a team to success, and with the number of playmakers on Georgia’s offense, he’s got an opportunity to do it again in 2023.
There’s a lot going in Georgia’s favor this season. Multiple key contributors are returning on both sides of the ball, and the rest of college football’s contenders all have massive question marks.
Michigan ranked second in the Associated Press’ preseason Top-25 poll, but the Wolverines have consistently failed to win ‘the big game.’ The team hasn’t made a national championship since 1997, nearly 20 years before Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach.
Harbaugh has been great at getting Michigan to the postseason, but historically the team has been incapable of accomplishing much beyond that.
Ohio State clocked in at No. 3 in the AP poll, and the Buckeyes are in a much more uncertain position than Michigan. The Buckeyes — aside from top offensive wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka — lost key offensive contributors during the offseason, with their quarterback situation still uncertain as of the last week of August.
To make matters worse, Ohio State has only advanced in the playoff once under Ryan Day — led by Justin Fields during the unusual 2020 campaign, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final name in the AP’s preseason playoff field was a familiar one: Alabama. The Crimson Tide have earned their reputation as a perennial contender in college football, but they’ll still need to replace positional standouts like Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young.
Does Georgia have questions to answer? Yes. That makes the Bulldogs just like every other team in the NCAA. Unlike everyone else, Georgia is coming off back-to-back national titles, and in a wide-open playoff landscape, there’s no reason to believe the Bulldogs can’t make it three in a row.