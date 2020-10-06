In September, sophomore linebacker Nolan Smith said he wants Georgia’s defense to create more havoc in 2020. After holding Auburn to a pair of field goals last weekend, the Bulldogs appear to be making headway toward Smith’s goal. Yet they insist there’s still more to do against Tennessee this Saturday.
“I feel like we’ve been creating a little bit of havoc this season,” sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “Of course we want to create more, and I feel like we should be creating more havoc… sacks, [pass breakups], tackles for losses and interceptions… we are working towards creating more every day at practice.”
Currently, the Bulldog defense is third nationally in rushing defense and total defense and tied for third in total first downs allowed.
Auburn’s offense wasn’t able to get through Georgia’s elite performance on defense. Quarterback Bo Nix only completed 21 of 40 passes for 177 yards, and Auburn’s ground game didn’t make significant strides either with 39 yards on the night.
Senior defensive back Mark Webb contributed to the havoc against Auburn when he ended Nix’s streak of 251 consecutive passes without an interception with his pick at the end of the third quarter. This was the longest active streak behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Despite Webb’s production, he said there’s still more to be done.
“What we did last game, that happened last game,” Webb said. “What we focus on now is this week, and we just figure out what plays we can be able to contribute havoc … This week is a new week.”
Tennessee is also 2-0 coming into Athens, and head coach Kirby Smart noted that the Volunteers’ offense will pose a challenge. He said their backs are talented all-around — he often compares them to Georgia’s group.
“They’re [both] hard, downhill. They hit the zone play,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “They hit it to pry it open. There’s no indecision. They’re going to bust through there. I respect the way they run the ball.”
Smart also recognized Tennessee’s offensive line that features former Georgia lineman Cade Mays. Smart said Mays has shown that he can block the best guys in the country.
“They’ll be a great challenge,” Smart said. “They’ve got great size, they’re very experienced in our league, they’ve got a tremendous offensive line, probably one of the best in the league. These guys are talented… [Georgia’s defenders] probably haven’t been challenged like they’re going to be challenged this week.”
Smart believes Georgia’s performance against Tennessee last year was one of the worst games that Georgia played as a defense, although the Bulldogs limited Tennessee to 70 total rush yards. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 50% of his passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 43-14 Georgia victory. Webb said both he and the defense hope to execute better this time around.
“For myself, I feel like I have more knowledge about the game, I spend more time in the film room,” Webb said. “Defense-wise, we just hone in. We just want to be better than last year.”
