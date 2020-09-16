Nearly five months after committing to Georgia on April 19, four-star defensive end Elijah Jeudy decided to reopen his recruitment Tuesday. Jeudy announced his decommitment from the Bulldogs via Twitter.
I know that there’s been a lot of rumors saying that I will be decommitting from Georgia. I’ve been fighting and debating it for a couple of months now and I’ve came to the conclusion that I have to do what is best for me. So with that being said I will be decommitting from UGA.— Elijah Jeudy1️⃣6️⃣ (@ElijahJeudy) September 15, 2020
Jeudy added in a separate tweet that his “final decision will be on signing day.” He is currently the No. 10 weakside defensive end and No. 171 overall recruit in the class of 2021, per the 247Sports Composite.
Before his decommitment, Jeudy was one of two defensive ends in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class along with fellow four-star Jonathan Jefferson.
Texas A&M has become the preemptive favorite to land Jeudy, according to multiple recruiting experts. But others vying for the Philadelphia native include Alabama, LSU and Penn State. Georgia will remain in the mix as well.
