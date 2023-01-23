Another offseason, another Bulldog heads off to Tuscaloosa, as linebacker Trezman Marshall announced his transfer to Alabama on Jan. 19. He made the announcement on Instagram.
Marshall is a former four-star from Georgia’s 2019 signee class. While a talented player, Marshall fell down the rotation to younger linebackers like Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Mondon and Dumas-Johnson are both expected to return next season, alongside the rest of Georgia’s inside linebacker room.
Georgia also added more talented linebackers in the 2023 signing class. Four-star commits Raylen Wilson, Troy Bowles and CJ Allen will look to bring even more depth to the linebacker position.
Meanwhile, Marshall will look to make an immediate impact with the Crimson Tide. Henry To’oTo’o — one of the Tide’s starting linebackers from last year — has already declared for the NFL draft. The other, Jaylen Moody, is out of NCAA eligibility. Marshall could slot into one of the starting spots created by their absence.
Though Marshall’s exit to a rival team may leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Bulldog fans, Marshall still was an impactful, respected member of the team. Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann echoed this sentiment on Instagram.
Georgia and Alabama are not scheduled to play each other this season, but could meet next year’s SEC championship. If this did happen, this would be the first time Marshall would play his former team.