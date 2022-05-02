Georgia baseball wrapped up its series with LSU on Sunday. Georgia was defeated 4-3 after a two-run walk off home run by LSU. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Sullivan shines again
Sophomore Liam Sullivan continued his stretch of dominant play since returning from injury.
Sullivan pitched four and one-third innings and struck out six batters while only conceding two earned runs. Sullivan also displayed strong command, only walking two batters in his outing.
Similar to his previous outing, Sullivan’s earned runs came via the long-ball. Sullivan’s two earned runs came off solo home runs by LSU’s sophomore Dylan Crews. Outside of Crew’s production, Sullivan was able to limit LSU’s offense to just four hits and no runs.
With the return of Sullivan and junior Jonathan Cannon, Georgia now has stability in a rotation that was struggling mightily earlier in the season.
Bullpen clicking at the right time
Freshman Chandler Marsh was the first out of the bullpen for Georgia on Sunday. Marsh came on in the fifth to replace Sullivan and pitched two and one-third innings of no hit baseball.
Marsh did struggle with command a bit, issuing three walks in his outing. Despite this, he was able to keep LSU off the board.
Redshirt sophomore Davis Rokose replaced Marsh in the seventh inning and held LSU to no hits in his one inning of work.
Sophomore Jaden Woods came on in the ninth to give Georgia a series win, but instead conceded a walk-off two-run homer. Home runs have been an issue for Woods all season and it hurt Georgia once again on Sunday.
“It was a heartbreaker today, to be that close and not come away with a series win,” said Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. “We had them and let it slip away.”
Despite Woods' outing, Georgia’s pitching staff has been excellent in back to back series which is something Georgia will desperately need as their remaining two SEC series are against Vanderbilt and Tennessee.
Offense comes through late
In a game that did not feature a lot of runs, Georgia’s offense was able to cash in a key run late in the game in order to win the series.
LSU held a 1-0 lead early on until Georgia scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Redshirt senior Joshua McAllister put Georgia on the board with a fly-out to right field that scored sophomore Parks Harber.
Sophomore Fernando Gonzalez then tacked on another run with an RBI triple down the right field line that scored graduate student Chaney Rogers.
After the fifth inning the game was tied at two until Georgia was able to score a run in the top of the eight inning.
Heads up base-running from junior Buddy Floyd led to an unearned run for Georgia in the inning. Floyd was able to double steal second and third after a wild pitch by LSU.
Then Floyd scored from third after graduate student Ben Anderson fouled out to left-field giving Georgia their first lead of the game in the eighth inning.
Ultimately, Georgia fell short in the ninth inning and LSU was able to come away with a win and the series win.
“You want to win every series you play and we know it’s going to be a battle every weekend especially on the road,” said Stricklin. “We’ll bounce back and be ready for Tuesday and then a big SEC series at home against Vanderbilt.”
Georgia will return to action on Tuesday at home against Kennesaw State. First pitch is expected at 6 p.m.