On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Georgia Bulldogs lost to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington 85-71. Georgia fell to 3-2 in SEC play.
Georgia’s best performances of the day came from guards senior Terry Roberts and junior Kario Oquendo. Roberts finished the day with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. Oquendo finished the night with 18 points and three rebounds.
The best night overall came from forward Oscar Tshiebwe for Kentucky who put up a ridiculous 37 points and 24 rebounds, both a season high.
The former Florida SouthWestern State College teammates got the game started with a quick-easy layup from Roberts, followed by a 3-pointer from Oquendo. The early success for Georgia offensively gave it a first half lead over Kentucky.
The reigning national player of the year quickly made his impact in the paint, fighting for an offensive rebound against five Bulldogs. Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds by the end of the first half. Despite Tshiebwe’s impact, Georgia head coach Mike was still pleased by the team’s performance in the first half.
“Terry Roberts had a high level first 20 (minutes), of course,” head coach Mike White said. “Our poise, our decisions, had a low number of turnovers in the first half. I mean, we gave ourselves a chance. Still didn't get to the offensive glass.”
Georgia played well defensively in the first half, holding the Wildcats to 33% from the field. Back-to-back turnovers gave Kentucky some momentum, but Georgia responded with a corner 3-pointer from Jabri Abdur-Rahim, and two from the line to get the lead back.
The Bulldogs made more high percentage shots compared to the Wildcats, as they knocked down over 50% of their shots from the field to go along with 36% from three in the first half. Georgia held the lead for nearly 18 out of the 20 minutes, going into halftime with an eight-point lead.
Kentucky started the second half off with two quick buckets from Tshiebwe, before Roberts’ second triple of the night kept the lead in Georgia’s possession. That was until a scramble for an offensive rebound led to uncovered three to put Kentucky ahead.
“In the second half, they just came out and made most of their first few field goal opportunities and the crowd got loud, of course,” White said. “We made some emotional decisions offensively. Never defended the glass whether it be on post ups. They just dominated the glass, I mean 44 to 31.”
After losing their halftime lead, the Bulldogs engaged the Wildcats in a shootout. They matched each other bucket for bucket, as both teams found success from behind the arc to go along with some flashy plays in the paint from Oquendo.
Kentucky ultimately took the lead against Georgia, putting the team in an uncomfortable position. Georgia was unable to catch up. Kentucky’s offensive efficiency was too much to handle, as Tshiebwe proved to be a mismatch for the entire line-up.
“When you're preparing for Oscar [Tshiebwe], no matter what you do you tell yourself as a coach, ‘He's going to find a way to get a double double,’” White said. “It's gonna be hard for him not to get 17 and nine or 16 and 11. That's just who he is.”
The defense from the Wildcats also overwhelmed the Bulldogs. They struggled to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers Oquendo and Roberts — forcing tough shots that the team could not convert on.
The next game for the Georgia Bulldogs will be back in Stegeman Coliseum as they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday, Jan. 21.