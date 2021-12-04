In the 2021 SEC Championship, Georgia lost to Alabama 41-24. It was Georgia’s first loss of the season, and the Bulldogs now look to see their fate in the College Football Playoff. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Not the end
Although Georgia suffered its first loss of the season, the Bulldogs’ national championship hopes are not gone yet. Given a 12-1 record, the one loss being against No. 3 Alabama, Georgia still has an opportunity to make the College Football Playoff.
The official announcement of the final four teams will be announced tomorrow at noon. The two semifinals will be in Arlington, Texas, and Miami, both on Dec. 31.
Georgia was last in the CFP in 2017, when the Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime. They later fell to Alabama in the national championship 26-23 in overtime in Atlanta.
Following the loss, Georgia will not be the No. 1 team in this week’s CFP rankings for the first time this season.
Defense adjusts
While Alabama had more success against Georgia’s defense than anyone had all season, the Bulldogs’ defense adjusted to help minimize the Crimson Tide’s offensive explosive plays. Alabama’s offense’s only score of the second half came on a 41-yard field goal.
After allowing 24 points in the second quarter, Georgia’s defense came out of the locker room and allowed a touchdown on the first drive of the half. But that was the only score the Crimson Tide offense earned for the remainder of the game.
Alabama’s next three ensuing drives ended in punts, giving the Georgia offense an opportunity to make a comeback. However, the Bulldogs’ offense could not keep the momentum, and Alabama’s first-half lead was too large.
Georgia allowed 537 yards against Alabama. The Bulldogs came into the game first in the country in total defense, allowing an average of 230.9 yards per game.
Young threw for 421 yards, including an SEC Championship record 286 yards in the first half, including two touchdowns to Jameson Williams, and one to John Metchie III. Williams led the way for Alabama with 184 receiving yards.
Bennett struggles
Last time Georgia faced Alabama, the Crimson Tide prevailed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with a 41-24 win in the regular season. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw three interceptions, two touchdowns and 269 yards.
Bennett once again struggled with turnovers in the 2021 SEC Championship against Alabama, throwing two interceptions. One being returned 42 yards for a touchdown, which grew the Crimson Tide’s lead to 38-17.
The last time Bennett threw multiple interceptions was on Oct. 30 against Florida when he was picked off twice. He now has seven interceptions on the year across 13 games.
Bennett completed 29 of his 47 passes for a combined 340 yards, including three touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came to freshman tight end Brock Bowers who led the Bulldogs with 139 receiving yards on 10 receptions in his first SEC Championship. His performance set a new SEC Championship record for yards and receptions by a tight end.