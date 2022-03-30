In the final races of the 2021-2022 swimming and diving season, the Georgia men’s team finished in the top 10 once again, grabbing eighth place at the NCAA championships. This is the 19th top 10 finish for the men’s team at NCAAs under coach Jack Bauerle.
In the four-day competition, the Bulldogs broke school records, NCAA records and one American record. All of which are promising signs for the future.
“(I’m) just incredibly proud of these guys and their effort all week,” Bauerle said. “To have two NCAA records and an American Record, along with our best relay finish ever, is a sign of this group's effort and dedication. We're very excited to finish top-eight and looking forward to next year with this nucleus.”
Georgia finished with 194 points, which was the second highest total in the conference, behind Florida’s third place finish with 374 points. The University of California claimed its seventh national championship with a final point total of 487.5.
However, the finish doesn’t tell the whole story. The Georgia men had numerous races to remember during the competition.
It began on Wednesday, when the Bulldogs got off to a quick start in the relays. In the 200 medley relay, Bradley Dunham, Harrison Wayner, Wesley Ng and Dillon Downing swam a 1:24.12, which was good enough for 22nd place, but it was also a top 5 time in the event in Georgia’s history.
Then in the 800 freestyle relay, history was made. Together, Matthew Sates, Luca Urlando, Zach Hils and Jake Magahey swam a second place time of 6:05.59, which shattered the previous school record by almost four seconds. The time is also the fourth fastest in American history for the event.
More school records were broken on Thursday. Sates and Magahey stole the show in the 500 freestyle, nabbing first and second place in the event respectively, with times of 4:06.61 and 4:07.39. Sates’ time broke the school record, and although it was just under 0.3 seconds shy of the NCAA record, it did also set the record for the fastest time at NCAA championships.
In the next event, the 200 IM, another school record was broken, this time by Urlando. His third place time of 1:39.22 broke his own record set in prelims. Urlando currently holds school records in nine different events.
Dillon Downing earned the fastest finish in the 50 freestyle, with a 16th place time of 19.25. After that, he, Urlando, Hils and Ng finished in 11th place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:16.09. That is the second fastest time in school history.
On Friday, Ian Grum kicked off competition with a 10th place time of 3:39.01 in the 400 IM. That was good enough to earn him All-America honors.
Urlando then set another new school record in the 100 butterfly. His second place time of 43.80 was the first sub-44 second 100 butterfly time in Bulldog history. Sates then broke a school record of his own in the 200 freestyle with a third place time of 1:30.72.
In the 400 medley relay, Urlando and Sates joined Wayner and Downing for a 12th place time of 3:03.92.
In the process, however, Urlando swam a 43.35 in the backstroke leg, which set a new American record that previously stood for six years.
Although no Bulldog made it to the finals in the 100 breaststroke or backstroke, Bradley Dunham and Ng both finished in the top 30 in prelims of the 100 backstroke.
Georgia was not involved in a lot of action on Saturday. However, Magahey and Urlando both had podium finishes in their final individual events. Maghey finished fourth with a time of 14:33.53 in the 1,650 freestyle. Urlando finished second, breaking his own school record, with a time of 1:38.82 in the 200 butterfly.
Urlando, Sates, Hils and Downing finished the competition earning 11th place in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 2:48.81. That time broke one more school record.
This meet concludes the 2021-2022 season for the Georgia swimming and diving team. Members of the team will look to earn their spots in the FINA world championships in Budapest, Hungary, which begins in June.