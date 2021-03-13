The NCAA Indoor Championships present an opportunity to apply spring experience for Georgia’s men's 4-x-400 meter relay team.
Sophomores Matthew Boling and Caleb Cavanaugh, senior Delano Dunkley and junior Elija Godwin will represent Georgia in the 4-x-400 meter relay on March 13.
The championship results could come down to the wire when Georgia’s 4-x-4 meter relay team steps up for the final men’s event of the meet. The Bulldogs enter ranked sixth, but they have a chance to collect 10 crucial points and a national title against a host of competitive teams from around the country.
Tennessee, North Carolina A&T and Kentucky respectively beat out Georgia for the top three qualifying spots, but all four are within touching distance of each other. Georgia’s 4-x-400 meter relay team qualified just 0.05 seconds behind third-place Kentucky, .10 behind North Carolina and .64 behind Tennessee.
Throughout the winter season, Georgia shaved considerable amounts of time off its record and broke the previous school record along the way, recording a time of 3 minutes, 4.72 seconds at the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Arkansas. The Bulldogs qualified as the fourth-best 4-x-4 meter relay team in the NCAA with that time.
A large part of that increasing success comes down to completing reps in a somewhat new event for two of the team’s members, Dunkley and Cavanaugh.
“Caleb’s an [800-meter] guy and Delano’s … a [200-meter] guy, so every time they run the 4x4, that’s their second, third time ever running it, so I think [that’s] the key right there,” Boling said. “We haven’t run as many 4x4s as some of these other teams, so I feel like that’s why you see our times improve by two seconds, one and a half seconds, as opposed to just a little bit.”
Competing in new events inherently comes with a lack of experience. For Dunkley, learning how to deal with bumps and other relay runners is an important lesson that the Jamaican will carry with him as he heads into the championship race.
“Running the 4x4 is new to me,” Dunkley said. “You have to be aggressive. You stand your ground, and if somebody shoves you, you shove them back. Next time, I know what to do in that situation.”
Boling and others on the team have jokingly bumped into Dunkley on numerous occasions to make sure Dunkley remains prepared for a similar situation.
“I think … drilling that mentally, in everyone’s head, to make sure they know [to not] be passive, and you need to respond to a move that another team makes, for these next couple weeks is really going to help,” Boling said.
Dunkley draws extra motivation from the fact that he is a senior and could potentially never have another opportunity to perform on the national stage.
“If I don’t do it now, I’m never going to get a chance to do it again,” Dunkley said. “So I have to stay motivated, I have to stay focused, I have to have the determination to do what I have to do.”