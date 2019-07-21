Members of the University of Georgia men’s and women’s tennis teams were honored as Intercollegiate Scholar-Athletes on Thursday, July 18.
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must be a varsity letter winner and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the academic year.
On the men’s team, Walker Duncan, Sam Dromsky and Robert Loeb all satisfied the requirements after productive seasons on and off the court.
As for the women’s team, Elena Christofi, Annette Goulak and Meg Kowalski were recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes.
It marks the third-straight year the team has received the honor plus at least three student-athletes. For the rising senior, Christofi, it is her third honor in as many years. Annette Goulak picked up her second accolade in her sophomore campaign, while Meg Kowalski obtained the award in her first collegiate year.
The women’s tennis squad, under the direction of head coach Jeff Wallace, registered a 3.28 grade point average.
So, they were honored with an ITA All-Academic Team award, which is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team GPA of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letter winners are factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.
