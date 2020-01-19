With one powerful put-away, everyone’s attention was drawn toward court three in the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Courts. It was the first point in a tiebreaker doubles match between Georgia men’s tennis coaches and players. Other players migrated and fans traced them to watch the intense match.
In the second-annual First Serve event, the players-coach match was the biggest crowd pleaser, while also being the only match to silence the indoor facility. In the fight for bragging rights, fans were entertained by displays of power and grace on the court, and the intense fight switched leads several times.
Eventually, the coaches won 10-8, which helped the Black team beat the Red team 7-5 in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“The second annual First Serve event turned out to be another huge success,” women’s head coach Jeff Wallace said. “We’re thrilled all these people came out to support our team.”
Team morale was high. In announcing the members of the two teams, fellow teammates used nicknames, praised their accomplishments on-and-off the court and made inside jokes.
In the fall, Georgia women’s tennis had six of its nine players ranked in the top 125 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings. Georgia hopes to add to that list with freshman newcomer Anna Hertel from Warsaw, Poland. Hertel competed in her first Georgia tennis event Saturday.
“It feels amazing. ... I’m actually really excited for the season to start,” Hertel said. “[The team is] like my new family. I’ve known them for two weeks, and they feel like sisters already.”
Along with the excitement came emotions, as senior Marta Gonzalez played a singles scrimmage against the only other senior on the women’s roster, Elena Christoffi.
“Every time I step on the court, I live it to the limit because I know its my last semester,” Gonzalez said.
After all the matches, the players interacted with the fans on the courts. The tennis players gave an hour-long clinic to young children and adults that had come to watch. The players ran drills, and played games. Afterward, the players sat down in a row to autograph posters and tennis balls for their fans.
“I just love that our guys are so enthused about sharing time and giving a clinic for the local kids. It has become very popular, and I love what we have been able to do with First Serve over the last two years,” men’s head coach Manuel Diaz said.
Georgia’s men’s team has its first home competition against Kennesaw State Monday, and the women’s team will host the ITA Kickoff tournament in Athens next weekend.
