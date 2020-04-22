The Georgia men’s basketball team added a new assistant coach in Steve McClain on Wednesday. McClain is replacing former assistant coach Joe Scott, who left for the head coaching job at Air Force on March 31.
McClain was on Georgia head coach Tom Crean’s staff at Indiana from 2010-2015, and now rejoins Crean in Athens.
“We are really excited to add Steve McClain to our Georgia Basketball family and the University of Georgia community,” Crean said. “We have known each other over 30 years, and he was a huge part of what we did at Indiana during some great times.”
McClain was a part of a Big Ten championship and two trips to the Sweet Sixteen during his time coaching alongside Crean. McClain took the head coaching job at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2015. During his time at UIC, McClain led the Flames to a 76-93 record over the course of five seasons.
McClain has over 38 seasons of collegiate experience, with 17 seasons as a head coach. He had a hand in developing NBA players like Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller, Noah Vonleh and Alec Burks during his various coaching stops.
“It may be coincidence or it may be the way things were supposed to happen, but year three is the same time I got the opportunity to go to Indiana with Coach,” McClain said. “I’m eager to recruit Georgia and throughout the Southern states, and I’m anxious to get there and build relationships with the current players both on and off the court.”
