Georgia head coach Tom Crean yells instructions to his players on the court. The University of Georgia men’s basketball team beat Texas A&M 63-48 on Feb. 1, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Georgia men’s basketball announced its 2020-21 non-conference schedule Thursday, with the Bulldogs set to begin Nov. 25 against Columbus State.
It will be the first of seven non-conference games for the Bulldogs — all inside Stegeman Coliseum — from Nov. 25 to Dec. 22. After hosting Columbus State, Georgia will play Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville, Montana, Samford, Cincinnati and Northeastern to round out its non-conference schedule.
The Southeastern Conference announced this season’s 18-game, in-conference schedule on Nov. 6, with Georgia’s conference slate beginning Dec. 30 against Mississippi State and lasting until March 3 against Tennessee. Television information and game times will be announced at a later date.
