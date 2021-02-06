The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Vanderbilt 73-70 following a game-winning block from Toumani Camara on Saturday night in Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs’ win advances their three-game win streak and moves their overall record to 12-6 (5-6 SEC). Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
‘Right on time’
While Georgia never gave Vanderbilt another lead after halftime, the Commodores kept it close, especially in the last minute. The Bulldogs needed a game-changer to fend off a late surge from Vanderbilt and its star guard Scotty Pippen Jr.
Enter Toumani Camara.
With the game tied and under 45 seconds to go following a Pippen layup, Camara sailed one of his two free-throw attempts into the basket to give the Bulldogs a 71-70 lead. On Vanderbilt’s next possession, Pippen made it to the rim with five seconds remaining and a simple shot at victory.
Reenter Camara, blocking Pippen’s layup attempt to secure the win.
“That was huge,” said Georgia graduate transfer P.J. Horne in a virtual postgame press conference. “That was a huge block, a huge momentum swing. And he was right on time.”
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Commodores, Georgia head coach Tom Crean said Camara had “tremendous upside” as a basketball player. Crean used the same adjective to describe Camara’s play after the game.
“It was a tremendous block against a guy that is one of the best in the league at drawing fouls,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “He went straight up, got great verticality on the block, and then saved it. So it was huge.”
Turnover trouble
Part of the reason Georgia was in such a tight race late with Vanderbilt (5-9, 1-7 SEC) was because the Bulldogs couldn’t get out of their own way with turnovers.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over 21 times throughout the contest, including 11 in an offensively dull second half. The Commodores turned Georgia’s turnovers into 29 points, compared to the Bulldogs’ 10 points off 13 Vanderbilt turnovers.
The turnover issue has been a recurring theme for the Bulldogs all season.
Georgia entered the Vanderbilt matchup averaging 17.1 turnovers per game, landing it at the highest number in the SEC. The Bulldogs’ 21 turnovers on Saturday tied with their performance in a 99-69 loss at Arkansas on Jan. 9 for the third-highest amount of the season.
“A lot of it, I feel like [it] was self-inflicted, a lot of stuff that we could control,” Horne said. “And some of it was just who’s not being able to get there.”
Shooting improvement
The Bulldogs tied their season-best field goal percentage to the exact number, shooting 27 for 46 (59%) from the field both against Vanderbilt on Saturday and at Ole Miss on Jan. 16.
But had Georgia cleaned up its second-half performance, its field goal percentage could’ve been higher.
The Bulldogs made 17 of their 26 shots (65.4%) and made 6 of their 9 attempts from the 3-point line (66.7%) in the first half on Saturday. By the end of the game, a 50% (10 of 20) field goal average and 17% (1 of 6) average from behind the arc in the second half lowered Georgia’s game totals. The Bulldogs finished the game shooting 47% from the 3-point line.
Horne was a perfect 4 for 4 on field goals and 3 for 3 from 3-point range heading into halftime. He finished the game going 5 for 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from behind the arc, marking a continued improvement since the Bulldogs’ last loss on Jan. 27 against South Carolina where he shot 1 for 8 from the field and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts.
“I just feel like you adjust,” Horne said. “You never stop shooting. You just always have to adjust. And by adjust, I mean making sure you don’t live in the past, like ‘I missed a shot back then.’ The next one’s going. You got to always think like that.”
Building upon Crean’s theme of sharing the offensive workload, Georgia had four players score in double figures — Sahvir Wheeler at 16, Horne at 14, and Camara and Justin Kier at 10 each — with rising players like Tyron McMillan and Jaxon Etter scoring 8 and 7 points, respectively.