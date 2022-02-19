Georgia men’s basketball fell at home Saturday to Ole Miss 85-68, dropping their seventh-straight game. The Bulldogs are now 6-21 this season and 1-13 in conference play.
There has been controversy surrounding the Georgia basketball program heading into this game. Early Saturday morning, the UGA Athletic Association released a statement denying reports that Georgia was planning to fire Crean after failing to report a physical altercation between assistant coaches during halftime of the LSU game.
“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” the statement said. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.” Crean also made statements about the incident following the loss.
“It’s an unfortunate situation that we are dealing with. It was all handled correctly and we’ll try to keep our focus on basketball,” Crean said.
Georgia got off to a sloppy start, turning the ball over three times in the first three minutes of play. This sloppy play allowed Ole Miss to jump out to an early lead, however Georgia would respond to the early struggles. Braelen Bridges specifically played a big part, as he started off hitting four of his first five field goal attempts.
Georgia still found themselves behind, until Dalen Ridgnal tied the game 26-26 after a three-pointer with seven minutes left in the first half. Shortly after, Noah Baumann would convert a four-point play to give Georgia a 30-29 lead. This marked Georgia’s first lead of the game.
The Bulldogs and Rebels would engage in a stalemate for the rest of the first half. Former Bulldog Tye Fagan gave Ole Miss the lead with 40 seconds left to play and Ole Miss would hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Ole Miss would head into halftime with a 42-38 advantage.
The Rebels would start to pull ahead early in the second half as they hit a three-pointer to make it a seven point lead. Ole Miss would maintain a seven to eight point lead for the majority of the second half. At the 7:30 mark, Ole Miss would make their lead 12 and it started looking bleak for Georgia.
Fagan started to get in a rhythm and after he knocked down two free throws, the Rebel lead was 15 with just under five minutes to play. Ole Miss would dominate the remaining five minutes and would walk away with a dominant victory. Ole Miss outscored Georgia 43-30 in the second half.
“They moved the ball really well,” Jaxon Etter said. “Without two of their starting guards they played really well together as a team and they shot the ball well. They are a good squad.”
Georgia will now try to shift its focus to a matchup at Texas A&M on Tuesday at 7 p.m. while Ole Miss will travel to Auburn on Wednesday.