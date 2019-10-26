The Georgia men’s basketball team pulled away late to capture its second exhibition win 77-69 over Charlotte at Halton Arena on Friday night.
Tyree Crump led the way for Georgia with 19 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Anthony Edwards finished with 15 points, Christian Brown made a few strong plays to end the first half and finished with 14 points of his own and Rayshaun Hammonds contributed with 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs took an early 19-6 lead in the first half, but the 49ers answered with a 15-0 run and outscored Georgia the rest of the half. Charlotte held a 37-33 lead at halftime, capitalizing on 12 Georgia turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
Georgia and Charlotte traded blows for the majority of the second half, but the Bulldogs closed out the game on a 12-1 run thanks to a few plays from Edwards and a 3-pointer from Crump.
Georgia turned the ball over six times and shot a much-improved 51.5% percent from the field and 50% from behind the arc in the second half, leading to 44 points. The Bulldogs struggled to convert many of their free throw attempts in the final 20 minutes, shooting 45.5% with a chance to extend their lead.
Overall, head coach Tom Crean was proud and excited about the way his youthful team performed on the road for the first time of the season.
“It’s absolutely invaluable to play on the road with a good amount of Georgia people here, but Charlotte came out and had great support,” Crean said. “To get a road win … and I know it doesn’t count in the standings, but it does count for us learning what we’re capable of.”
