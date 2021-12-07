The Georgia men's basketball team won Tuesday night against Jacksonville, making it 11 straight wins against the Dolphins and bringing the Bulldogs’ record to 4-5. Redshirt senior Braelen Bridges led Georgia in scoring with 14 points.
Before the game, head coach Tom Crean was honored with a video of his former players congratulating him on his 400th career win against Memphis in Georgia’s last game. The players included Anthony Edwards, Nicolas Claxton, Victor Oladipo and former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade.
After tipoff, graduate transfer Jailynn Ingram got the Georgia offense started, scoring the first eight points of the game for Georgia. Jacksonville responded by going on a 7-0 scoring run until Ingram stopped the scoring drought with just over 15 minutes in the first half.
Georgia and Jacksonville got off to cold starts shooting the ball in the first half. Both teams shot a combined 6 of 20 on the first 20 field goal attempts. Georgia also had trouble with turnovers to start the game and after Aaron Cook committed a turnover, Georgia called a timeout while trailing 11-8 to regroup.
The timeout proved to be useful as Georgia’s offense got going after sophomore forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim put Georgia up 18-16 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.
Graduate transfer guard Aaron Cook, who returned this game from an illness, extended Georgia’s lead to two possessions with a floater in the lane with less than six minutes remaining in the first half.
“[Cook] did a really good job,” Crean said. “Aaron has been better for a few days and I thought he did a really good job and we won this game defensively...Aaron is a catalyst and is a tremendous defensive player, very good leader and does a lot of really good things for us.”
Shortly after, graduate transfer Noah Baumann hit a 3-pointer to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-20. After an Aaron Cook 3-pointer, Georgia took a 32-24 advantage into the halftime break.
Aaron Cook ended the first half with a score and started the second half with a score and put the Bulldogs up by double digits early in the second half. Georgia continued to apply pressure to Jacksonville and at the 17-minute mark, the Dolphins were forced to use a timeout trailing 39-25.
With 14:21 remaining, Ingram fell to the ground after trying to save a pass from going out of bounds. Ingram grabbed at his knee in visible pain and was helped to the locker room shortly after. Despite Ingram’s exit, Georgia maintained a double-digit lead until Jacksonville hit a corner 3-pointer to cut the lead to 47-39 with 9:30 left in the game.
Both teams went back and forth, but Georgia came out on top 69-58. Georgia now enters a stretch of five consecutive home games to enter 2022. Abdur- Rahim expressed the importance of the upcoming homestand after the game.
“This is crucial,” Abdur-Rahim said. “It is going to give us momentum going into SEC play.”