The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Kentucky 63-62 off a dramatic layup on Wednesday in Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs have won two straight in SEC play to bring their conference record to 2-4 and overall record to 9-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Long time coming, long way to go
Fourteen games. Eight years. Tonight’s victory was Georgia’s first over Kentucky since March 7, 2013, and head coach Tom Crean called it a “benchmark.”
“They’re a household name for a reason because they have great tradition,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “And I thought our players did a really, really good job of not being consumed by any of that.”
The win came in dramatic fashion. Georgia, down by 1 point with 3.6 seconds to go, called a timeout to draw up a game-winner. Kentucky head coach John Calipari returned the favor. Then, Sahvir Wheeler, not liking what he was seeing from the Wildcats’ defense, took a third timeout in a row.
Coming off Georgia’s timeout, Wheeler executed an inbounds pass to PJ Horne, who sailed in the pivotal layup. Time expired into a second-consecutive Georgia win.
“I knew I had time to figure out something to get the ball in the basket,” Horne said in a virtual postgame press conference. “I know it’s a big win, and we need to continue on. We’ve got Florida coming up.”
After starting non-conference play with a perfect 7-0 record and subsequently dropping its first four SEC matchups, Georgia now has wins over Ole Miss and Kentucky to boost its resume.
There’s an argument that this year’s Wildcats (4-9, 3-3 SEC) are one of the worst teams in recent program history. There’s merit to it, given some abysmal performances against Alabama and Auburn, to name the two most recent.
But it doesn’t take away the fact that Georgia, which isn’t having its season of the century, either, was able to secure a victory despite giving up a halftime lead and a far-from-perfect performance.
The Bulldogs’ shooting was actually their worst this season, making 38.8% (26-for-67) of their shots. Their percentage of 3-pointers was third worst of the season at 25% (4-for-16). Their number of points? Also their lowest of the year, tied with their performance against Montana.
But Georgia was resilient when it was down, and Crean wanted to point that out.
“We believed we were going to win,” Crean said. “That’s what is so important — the belief factor. It’s not them believing me. Because I don’t have any trouble believing. But it’s them believing each other.”
Fighting back from fouls
Georgia took a 3-point lead into halftime, but there were times in the first half when the margin was steeper.
But that belief Crean talked about was tested midway through the second half when a 14-2 Kentucky run coincided with their three-minute scoring drought. The Wildcats poured on points as Georgia was called for a flagrant foul on Tye Fagan and a technical foul on Andrew Garcia.
After the game, Garcia said Fagan appeared to hold Kentucky’s player a bit too long. As for his own foul, Garcia took the blame and said he needed to take care of it.
“That could have been the game,” Garcia said. “Within games like this, we have to keep our composure and stay as a team.”
The Bulldogs committed 15 total fouls against Kentucky. Garcia accounted for three of them.
Crean’s ‘guts of the game’
Crean called turnovers, rebounds, and the Bulldogs’ 3-point defense the “guts of the game.”
When putting them back to back, Kentucky turned the ball over 17 times compared to Georgia’s 11. The Bulldogs scored 25 points off Wildcat turnovers, compared to Kentucky’s 11. Crean was also impressed with how Georgia was able to keep up with Kentucky in rebounds (Kentucky’s 41 to Georgia’s 36).
But the Bulldogs’ 3-point defense was hard to miss. The Wildcats went into the half having missed all nine of their 3-point shots and ended the game shooting 1-for-13 on 3-point shots.
Crean said he doesn’t know if it’s a statement win for his Georgia program. But he does know he’s proud of the execution, perseverance and mentality.
“They weren’t playing the tradition. They weren’t playing the mystique. They weren’t playing the jersey,” Crean said. “They were playing five-on-five against Kentucky’s players.”
