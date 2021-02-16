Georgia men’s basketball defeated No. 20 Missouri 80-70 on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs were on a two-game losing skid prior to their first win over a ranked opponent this season. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Georgia's comeback
Georgia’s 21-5 run over six minutes brought energy and life back into what was a dormant offense. The Bulldogs were hit hard out of the second half with an 11-2 Missouri run but they found some timely 3-point shots with a smaller group on the floor.
A lineup composed of Sahvir Wheeler, K.D. Johnson, Jaxon Etter, Justin Kier and Andrew Garcia led the Bulldogs on the critical run that slashed the deficit to just one point. Head coach Tom Crean said he used the unorthodox lineup to change momentum and make Georgia tougher to defend.
“It was not about positions as much then as it was about energy, toughness and movement,” Crean said. "Any time we have Jaxon and K.D. in there, they bring an energy level and a competitiveness level that I think helps the guys. It was a makeshift lineup not based on who is guarding who, but who is going to fight, compete and get on that glass.”
Transition threes from Etter and Kier reignited Georgia’s shooting touch, leading to a confident stretch of shooting the rest of the way. The Bulldogs’ energy poured over from the bench to the players on Toumani Camara’s strong layup through contact and Etter’s drawn charge.
Georgia’s late push to regain the lead single-handedly saved what was another bad night from the 3-point line. The 2 of 9 start was improved by a 5 of 6 (83.3%) second half rate, unlike Missouri’s efficiency which improved marginally, from 20% to 27.3%.
The Bulldogs came into the game with a renewed sense of intensity after losing in historic fashion to Alabama, 115-82. The Bulldogs started the game on a 14-8 run with the help of Kier’s 10 early points but stagnated on offense in the game’s middle portion.
The offense came when necessary, though, starting Georgia on the right foot and helping survive inefficient stretches against one of the SEC’s better opponents.
“We just made a few critical mistakes in the first and the second half,” Kier said. “But we locked in on that and you saw the outcome of the game. We continued to get stops.”
Bench production
Georgia’s bench unit was crucial in keeping the game close against a Missouri team that is capable of pulling away at any moment. Garcia led the reserves with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting as part of the critical lineup which brought the Bulldogs back into the game.
The bench brought energy all night, whether it be in the form of Johnson and Garcia’s scoring, or the momentum-shifting drawn charges from Etter.
“The offense was great, the defense was great, everybody was talking,” Camara said. “The connection between all of them was great.”
Georgia held a resounding lead in bench points over Missouri, whose leading scorer, Xavier Pinson struggled mightily with efficiency. The Bulldogs had 32 points split between Johnson, Garcia and Etter, compared to the 11 scored by the Tigers’ entire team.
The absence of Jeremiah Tilmon
Missouri was without its top rebounder and third-leading scorer in its loss to Georgia. Tilmon missed his second straight game due to a death in the family. The 6-foot-10 senior forward is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.
The Tigers, however, did find production from a source they needed to step up in Tilmon’s absence despite the loss. Sophomore forward Kobe Brown picked up the slack on offense, scoring a game-high 21 points and hauling in five rebounds. Brown’s scoring saw a significant uptick after averaging 6.7 points this season.
Rebounding is likely where Missouri felt Tilmon’s absence the most against Georgia. The Bulldogs are undersized compared to most other SEC teams but still managed to hold a 34-31 lead over the Tigers on the glass.