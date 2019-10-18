The new-look Georgia men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gate against Valdosta State, but recovered and raced its way to a 93-81 victory in the first exhibition game of the 2019-20 season.
The first few minutes were characterized by turning the ball over and giving the Blazers open looks from all over the court.
“They were all nervous, except for Valdosta State,” Crean said. “I wasn’t concerned about that, I was concerned about who was going to get the tide stemmed for us.”
Just under the 12-minute mark of the first half, VSU held a 23-10 lead over the Bulldogs. Four minutes and a couple of three-pointers later, the Bulldogs and the Blazers found themselves knotted at 23.
After getting settled into the game, Tom Crean’s up-tempo offense started flowing and showing promise as the Bulldogs shot 56.5% from the field against the Blazers. In the second half, Georgia kept Valdosta State at arms length, and extended its lead as high as 20 points.
Observations
Two notable things stuck out the first bit of game action for the Bulldogs: Turnovers and bench production.
Turnovers were something that plagued last year’s team, and also stifled Georgia’s offense at some points on Friday. Crean attributes it to how young his players are and the fact that they’re trying to force passes sometimes.
“We’re trying to make plays that really aren’t there,” Crean said. “You don’t really want to stifle unselfishness, but we can’t have reckless creativity either. We’ve got to have fundamental creativity.”
As for bench production, the Bulldogs saw a lot of it. Sahvir Wheeler and Jordan Harris weren’t in the starting five, but both were tied for the highest point differential on the team with 15. Amanze Ngumezi and Tye Fagan both had solid outings, finishing with five and seven points, respectively.
Even though Ngumezi and Wheeler weren’t in the starting lineup at the beginning of the game, Crean opted to start the second half with those two on the floor with Anthony Edwards, Tyree Crump and Rayshaun Hammonds.
“We don’t have a starting lineup,” Crean said. “If you have a team that’s got seven, eight, upwards of nine potential starters, that means you got seven, eight, nine potential finishers.”
Top performers
Anthony Edwards — The highly-touted freshman started off with three turnovers in the first five minutes, but eased into the game, finishing as the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 18 points. Edwards added six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Edwards took the ball up the court on multiple occasions but also showed spent some time off-ball when Sahvir Wheeler and Donnell Gresham Jr. were in-charge of point guard duties.
Toumani Camara — Tom Crean said if anyone earned a starting role after tonight, it was Toumani Camara. The freshman utilized his versatility all night, blocking shots, running the floor and cutting for open baskets. Camara ended with just six points but supplemented them with six assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal. His play style complements the likes of Edwards and Tyree Crump, and Crean said he will play a lot this year.
Sahvir Wheeler — The true standout from tonight’s exhibition was the 5-foot-10 floor general Sahvir Wheeler. His disruption on defense and control on offense helped the Bulldogs extend their lead early in the second half. Despite being the smallest player on the floor, Wheeler led both teams in rebounds with eight and also tacked on eight points, three assists and two steals. Whether Wheeler finds himself in the starting lineup or not, his skill set will be invaluable for the Bulldogs going forward.
