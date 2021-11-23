Georgia men’s basketball lost to Virginia 65-55 in the Roman Legends Classic semifinal in Newark, New Jersey. Georgia struggled offensively, shooting 14.3% from the 3-point line and 37% from the field.
Braelen Bridges led the Bulldogs with 14 points and five rebounds, and was the only starter to not take a 3-point shot. Graduate student Jailyn Ingram was the lone Georgia player to record a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“We didn't shoot well enough to win the game,” head coach Tom Crean said. “We got to continue to make one more pass, that's what we got to continue to get better at.”
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin led the game in scoring, getting 21 points with five rebounds and two assists, scoring the first nine points for the Cavaliers.
“I was just taking what the defense gave me,” Franklin said.
Virginia came out of the gate firing as the Cavaliers led 15-8 after eight minutes of play. Georgia fought back and went on an 18-10 run to take a 26-25 lead with four minutes to play in the first half.
Georgia held the lead and looked like the Bulldogs were going to go into the half with a one-point advantage as Jaxon Etter fired a half-court shot that didn't make it to the rim. However, as Etter landed, he was fouled and proceeded to make two of three free throws to give the Bulldogs a 34-31 lead going into the locker room.
Virginia came out of the locker room hot again as the Cavaliers started the second half on a 7-0 run, holding Georgia scoreless for the first four minutes and 26 seconds of the second half.
Going 12 of 15 from the free-throw line with 13 offensive rebounds kept Georgia in the game. However, going 3 for 21 from behind the arc with 16 turnovers, compared to Virginia’s four, was ultimately the Bulldogs’ downfall.
There were seven lead changes in the second half but Virginia pulled away at the end, going on a 18-7 run in the final seven minutes of the game to win by 10.
The loss brings the Bulldogs record to 2-3 while Virginia moves to 3-2. Virginia will play Providence in the championship of the Romans Legends Classic tomorrow against as Georgia will play in the consolation game against Northwestern.