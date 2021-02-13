The Georgia men’s basketball team lost 115-82 against No. 11 Alabama on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After losing to Tennessee on Wednesday, the Bulldogs have now lost two straight games. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Disparity from beyond the arc
The story of the game was the 3-point shooting disparity between Georgia and Alabama. The Bulldogs struggled badly from behind the arc in the first half, going 1-for-10 with their only make coming from freshman guard K.D. Johnson. The Bulldogs finished the game just 2 of 19 from deep, a conversion rate of just 10.5%.
On the other side, Alabama shot an appalling 65% (11 of 17) from the 3-point line in the first half. That success only continued as the game went on with Alabama finishing the game at 60% (18 of 30) from the 3-point line. The Crimson Tide averaged 10.6 made 3-point shots per game before their outburst against the Bulldogs.
Georgia hung with Alabama through the first few minutes of the game, even leading 8-6 after two minutes. Georgia, however, could not create or maintain a lead as the game went along. Alabama held the lead for over 35 minutes compared to Georgia’s 1:29.
Head coach Tom Crean said many of Alabama’s open shots came off Georgia’s approach to help defense in the game. The Bulldogs were helping too much on the defensive end, leaving Crimson Tide shooters open all too often.
“The last thing you want to do against a really good shooting team is in a position to overhelp,” Crean said during Saturday’s virtual postgame press conference. “We did not guard the ball as well in the isolation game but there is still no reason to have to overhelp because that is what they thrive on.”
Little defense to be found
Alabama’s 115 points are the most it has scored this season and nearly 43 points above its 79.2 points per game scoring average this year. Alabama’s previous season high came against LSU, totaling 105 points. The 115 points from Alabama sets a new program record for scoring in an SEC game.
The game started at a furious pace, with the teams combining for 16 points in just over 2:30 minutes of play. The Bulldogs matched the Crimson Tide shot for shot in the first few minutes, thriving in the chaotic sequences created by the speed of the game.
Once the two teams settled in, Alabama’s shots fell and Georgia’s did not, though the pace remained quick. Free throws managed to slow the game down at points with the two teams combining for 47 attempts. Georgia’s efficiency was raised slightly in the second half but it then ran into foul trouble.
“I am trying to figure out what the game is giving us,” Crean said. “When we were not making shots, first and foremost, you do not want to put handcuffs on and say we are not taking threes. We want to go through the paint because we got to the bonus quick in the second half.”
Jones and Shackelford outduel Johnson and Wheeler
Alabama had five players score in double figures, led by Herbert Jones and Jaden Shackelford. Jones scored a career-high 21 points with five rebounds and four assists, adding to his SEC Player of the Year candidacy. Shackelford added 18 points with four assists and three rebounds.
The Crimson Tide had four players over the 15 point mark compared to Georgia’s two. The Bulldogs also went without contributions from their team-leading 3-point shooter P.J. Horne. The Georgia forward did not score in 20 minutes with one rebound and four fouls.
K.D. Johnson finished with a career high of 24 points in the game. He was Georgia’s leading scorer alongside Sahvir Wheeler who scored 16 points before fouling out with 4:21 remaining. Georgia had four players score in double figures but struggled to find contributions elsewhere.