The Georgia men’s basketball team took an early lead that propelled it to a 100-66 win on Friday night against Delaware State at Stegeman Coliseum.
Rayshaun Hammonds and Amanze Ngumezi led the Bulldogs with 26 and 16 points, respectively.
The victory over the Hornets continued the Bulldogs’ undefeated season, moving their record to 3-0, giving Georgia its biggest victory margin of the season and breaking through the 100-point scoring wall.
A strong start
The Bulldogs played their strongest first half so far this season on Friday night. At the conclusion of the first half, they led Delaware State 50-30, which was the largest halftime lead Georgia has held all season. In their first game against Western Carolina University, the Bulldogs trailed 38-37. In their second game against The Citadel, they led by only eight points at halftime, 48-40.
Junior Rayshaun Hammonds put up 17 points in the first half, as well as grabbing seven rebounds. Amanze Ngumezi also had seven points and played solid defense, as well as showing effort on both sides of the ball and bringing energy to his team.
While Georgia gained a 20-point lead by the half, it did not do so without hitting a few rough patches. The Bulldogs built up to a 10 point lead with 9:36 left in the first half but then made four turnovers in the matter of about 30 seconds, and gave Delaware State the opportunity to close the gap to 23-15 before regaining control and eventually extending the lead to 20 points.
Edwards falls quiet
In freshman Anthony Edwards’ first two collegiate games, he scored 24 and 29 points against Western Carolina and The Citadel, respectively. Friday night, he scored only six. Edwards landed in foul trouble late in the first half, causing him to sit the last few minutes of the half, and the trouble followed him into the second half where he picked up his third foul with 13:38 left to play.
Despite scoring an uncharastically low amount of points, Edwards continued to help his team out in other ways. He had seven assists and three steals for the Bulldogs.
Three who mattered
Rayshaun Hammonds: Hammonds picked up a double-double Friday night with 26 points and 14 rebounds. He completed this feat only three minutes into the second half, when he grabbed his tenth rebound to accompany 19 points he had already scored. At the end of the first half, he had 17 points and seven rebounds. This is Hammonds’ third double-double of his career.
Amanze Ngumezi: Ngumezi ended the night with 16 points in 19 minutes of play. He showed hustle and a solid defensive effort. Defense has been a point of emphasis with head coach Tom Crean, and Ngumezi stepped up on that front tonight.
John Crosby: The senior Hornet had 22 points, shooting 8-for-16 on field goals and 2-for-4 on 3-pointers. He also had four assists for Delaware State.
