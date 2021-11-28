Georgia men’s basketball fell to Wofford 68-65 on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum.
Head coach Tom Crean is stuck at 399 career wins as the Bulldogs have lost their fourth in a row. Jabri Abdur-Rahim had a career-high night, scoring 20 points for the Bulldogs after making six of seven shots, including four from behind the arc.
“Tonight they just fell, the other nights they didn't so you can’t put too much emphasis on makes and misses,” Abdur-Rahim said. “I had some good looks early and they just happened to fall.”
The game started with a bang as both teams hit 3-point shots in their first possessions. Georgia sophomore Kario Oquendo made a statement early as he got a block on a Wofford layup and ran down the court on a fast break to get a layup of his own and draw a foul.
Georgia went on a 9-0 run after Wofford's opening possession to take a 9-3 lead. The Terriers responded by going on a 10-0 run, setting the tone and showing that they can go blow-for-blow with the Bulldogs.
Georgia was down 32-30 with seconds to go in the first half as Abdul-Rahim made a 3-pointer, giving the Bulldogs a 33-32 lead going into halftime. The 3-point shot gave Abdul-Rahim 12 points in the first half including 3-4 from behind the 3-point line and 3-3 from the free-throw line.
“He works extremely hard,” Crean said. “Hopefully that'll build confidence in him that will help him on the defensive end as well, But he did a good job and it's good to see him play that way.”
The second half was back and forth as the game went down to the wire. Georgia had possession, down two points with 40 seconds left in the game.
Aaron Cook fired a bounce pass out of bounds to give Wofford possession again. Wofford then went down the court and drew a Jaxon Etter foul on its shot and made the two subsequent free throws to extend its lead to four.
The Bulldogs had a chance to force overtime with possession of the ball, down three points with six seconds remaining. Oquendo was unable to hit the 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game, and Georgia lost by three.
“We had guys,” Crean Said. “I think the slot was open but he took a shot that was open, he just didn't get the right finish with it.”
Georgia shot 54% from the field including 70% in the second half, but the Bulldogs only had 12 free throws to Wofford’s 17. The Terriers shot 88% from the free throw line.
The Bulldogs will play at home again on Wednesday against the No. 9 Memphis Tigers in Memphis’ first true road game of the season.