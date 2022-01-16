Georgia men’s basketball lost its sixth consecutive game on Friday night, losing 73-66 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs drop to 5-12 overall this season with the loss as well as 0-4 in conference play.
The Bulldogs have struggled in the second half in the last several games, and their second-half struggles continued tonight against Vanderbilt. Georgia was extremely strong around the glass but struggled on the defensive end of the floor. The Bulldogs shot well from the line and the field, but it was not enough to knock off the Commodores.
“Yeah, I've got to go watch the film to see exactly what it is, but there's no question I've got to look at doing something different in the second half right now, to start the second half, and we just have to look at that. But I'll have to go watch the film to have a better answer,” Crean said.
Georgia won the opening tip and veteran guard Aaron Cook scored the first points of the game in the lane. The Bulldogs were elite offensively early, and a plethora of players scored in the paint, including a corner three from redshirt senior Noah Baumann.
Both teams exchanged baskets back and forth and shot efficiently from the floor. Vanderbilt took their first lead early in the first half with a 6-0 run, giving them a 13-12 lead, but Crean’s unit quickly fired back with a 10-3 run of their own.
Despite struggling defensively early, the Bulldogs stepped up, holding the Commodores to 36% shooting from the floor in the first half. One of the Bulldogs key leaders, Jaxon Etter, was electric from deep. Etter recorded a career-high in points, 11, with the second half left to play. Georgia went to the locker room with a 36-28 lead.
Vanderbilt opened up the second half with a quick 13-0 run and took a 41-36 lead, but Braelen Bridges ended the Georgia scoring drought with back-to-back scores in the lane. The Bulldogs started to fight back, cutting the Commodores lead to only six points. They continued battling and found themselves down one with just under ten minutes to go.
Etter continued his hot streak from behind the arc, finishing 4-5 from three for the day and 16 points. The Bulldogs' offense slowed down in the game's final stretch, and Vanderbilt started to pull away with five minutes remaining.
The Commodores were up 66-56, but the Bulldogs closed their lead to only four with 46 seconds to play. Unfortunately, the Commodores sealed the game at the foul line. Georgia now heads to Auburn to take on the 16-1 Tigers, as the Bulldogs continue to search for their first conference victory.
“I think the bottom line is we're not coming out with the intensity and the urgency that we've got to have in that second half, especially on the defensive end, which means I may have to change the lineup,” Crean said.