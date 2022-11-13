The Georgia men’s basketball team lost on the road to Wake Forest 81 to 71 on Friday, Nov. 11. The Bulldogs flirted with a comeback in the second half but could not overcome an ugly first half that saw them shoot just 9 of 30 from the field on the way to a 41 to 22 halftime deficit.
Georgia struggled to shoot the ball in the first half and didn’t fare much better on defense. Wake Forest was having no problem slicing into the paint and getting high percentage looks.
The Demon Deacons shot 54% from the floor in the first half, led by senior guard Daivien Williamson who had 15 points at the break.
The Bulldogs got hot at the start of the second half, going on a 12 to 3 run that cut Wake Forest’s lead down to 11 points. Senior guard Mardrez McBride knocked down two big threes and tacked on two free throws to lead the charge.
This offensive momentum was seemingly short-lived, as Wake Forest went on a run of their own to stretch the lead back out to 20 points, aided by some big baskets inside from big man Davion Bradford.
Georgia again responded with a 16 to 4 run that got them back within eight points with a minute and a half to go, but by then it was too little, too late and time ran out on the Bulldogs’ comeback effort.
The Bulldogs saw four of their starters put up double-digit points, with seniors Terry Roberts and Mardrez McBride leading the scoring with 13 points each, Kario Oquendo with 12 and freshman KyeRon Lindsay with 10.
It was a down night for Oquendo, who struggled mightily in the first half, but he was able to somewhat bounce back as 10 of his 12 points came in the second half.
Georgia was unable to stop Wake Forest’s backcourt, as Deacon guards Daivien Williamson and Tyree Appleby finished with 24 and 22 points respectively. This proved to be the difference in a game where rebounding and three-point shooting numbers were very similar between both teams.
Williamson and Appleby took turns scoring at will, and in the end, slammed the door on any hope of a Georgia rally. The Bulldogs will return to action against Miami of Ohio on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.