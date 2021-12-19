Georgia men’s basketball was defeated by George Mason Saturday night, 80-67. With the loss, Georgia now falls to 4-6 through 10 games. This was Georgia’s first game without Jailyn Ingram, who suffered a torn ACL last game against Jacksonville.
“There’s got to be a contagiousness of belief”, head coach Tom Crean said. “That’s where we have to get better. Frankly, that’s where we miss Jailyn [Ingram] big time in that. That’s what we have to learn now.”
George Mason got off to a fast start by going on a 19-4 run through the first seven minutes of the game. Georgia continued to struggle as the Bulldogs trailed by double digits for the majority of the first half. It wasn’t until Noah Baumann hit a 3-pointer with 2:22 left in the first half when Georgia cut the lead to single digits.
Georgia ended the first half on a strong note and went into the locker room trailing just 38-30.
Both teams went back and forth to begin the second half and George Mason maintained a comfortable lead. Georgia pulled within nine points after freshman guard Christian Wright made a driving layup. Dalen Ridgnal hit a 3-pointer shortly after and the Bulldogs had all of the momentum.
However, everytime Georgia gained momentum, George Mason snatched it back. After Aaron Cook made a layup to cut Georgia's deficit to 61-53 with nine minutes left, George Mason responded with a 3-pointer.
Georgia made one final push when Christian Wright hit two free-throws to reduce George Mason’s lead to 67-61 with under five minutes to play. However, George Mason quickly regained a comfortable lead and eventually closed the game out.
“Now we have a game under our belt without [Jailyn Ingram]”, Crean said. “There’s no question that it was different, but that’s what we have now. Our guys have got to understand that this is our team.”