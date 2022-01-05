Texas A&M rallied to knock off Georgia in each team's first game of conference play 81-79 in Athens. With time expiring, Marcus Williams hit a last-second shot to give Texas A&M the win and dashing Georgia’s hopes of starting out conference play with a victory.
Kario Oquendo finished the game as the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 21 points, going 9-of-12 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Henry Coleman III was the top scorer for the visitors as he ended the night with 23 points going 8–for-11 shooting and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Georgia fell behind in the game early and Texas A&M continued to build on the lead as the Aggies led by as much as 18 points in the first half and were up 46-34 going into the locker room. Texas A&M didn't stop there as it led by as much as 17 points in the second half before Georgia started to eat away at the lead.
Georgia went on a 15-2 run with 18 minutes left in the game to get back into the game and give them a shot to win.
“They came with energy and fought back, and I'm proud of them,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “They did a good job with that. We just gotta learn to put the game away.”
Georgia was able to get its first lead of the night with five seconds left in the game as Oquendo made a layup as he was fouled to tie the game and gave the Bulldogs a lead converting the free-throw to take a one-point lead.
“I saw [the defender] stand up as I was driving, so I just took the lane and got the layup. Every time I see someone hesitate, or I see that they're tired on defense, I just try to go past them,” Oquendo said.
Texas A&M impounded the ball with 5.5 seconds left as Williams dribbled almost the length of the court to put up a 3-point shot that fell into the net with 0.9 seconds left in the game.
“Aaron [Cook] ended up picking him up and he's playing for the drive, he's in position, and [Williams] just rose up and he hit a [3-pointer],” Crean said. “In those situations, you don't want to be up too close, you don't want to put it at the foul line. You want to have them make a tough shot. He just made a three.”
The loss puts the Bulldogs to 5-9 on the year as the Aggies are now 12-2, second in the SEC. Georgia will continue conference play and hit the road to face Kentucky, who has an 11-3 overall record and is 1-1 in SEC action.