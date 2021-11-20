Georgia men’s basketball team fell to Georgia Tech 88-78 for the Bulldogs’ first home loss of the season. Despite head coach Tom Crean’s team having its best night on the offensive end, Georgia wasn't able to slow down Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe and the Yellow Jackets’ offense.
Devoe scored a career-high 37 points, topping his prior career-high of 34 set against the Bulldogs in 2019. Georgia began to battle back in the final few minutes, but a 9-4 scoring run by Georgia Tech in the last two minutes secured the Yellow Jackets’ win.
“When we did do things right, when we defended right, it worked out well for us,” Crean said. “When we didn't, they got clean looks at the basket or tips if they missed.”
Both teams started hot in this game exchanging baskets. In the first half, Crean’s unit struggled fighting through screens and closing out on shooters, giving the Yellow Jackets multiple open looks. Georgia’s defensive struggles sent the Bulldogs into the locker room trailing 41-36.
Georgia Tech maintained the lead throughout the majority of the second half. The score stayed neck-and-neck, and both teams were shooting extremely efficient. Georgia’s Aaron Cook drove down the floor with just under six minutes to play and drained a 3-pointer at the top of the key to tie the game 69-69.
Georgia took the lead shortly after Cook’s shot with a layup by Jailyn Ingram. The Yellow Jackets quickly fired back with a baseline dunk followed by a driving score from Devoe that gave them the lead. Georgia Tech held the lead throughout the rest of the second half and sealed the game by knocking down its free throws in the final minutes.
While the Yellow Jackets closed the game from the free-throw line, Georgia struggled converting its free throws. Georgia Tech shot 70% from the line, compared to the Bulldogs’ 50%.
“We know that we can make free throws, but we just have to focus and take a different approach to it,” Crean said. “Just knock them down and concentrate every time we go up. That's for everyone on the team when we get to the free throws.”
After Tuesday’s win against South Carolina State, Crean was very pleased with the way the ball moved and was impressed with the way they got up the court. Georgia’s offense continued that ball movement, and it led to the Bulldogs shooting 50% from the floor in the first half.
“When you get the ball moving like that it’s easy to score. It’s one or two dribbles to the basket and lay it up or you get a wide open shot from three....That’s what gets us going offensively is moving that ball,” Aaron Cook said.
Despite Georgia’s struggles at the foul line and on defense, Crean still has a lot of confidence going forward. There were numerous bright points on the offensive end, with Georgia scoring more points against Georgia Tech than in the previous three games of the season.
The Bulldog will return to action Monday against Virginia in Newark, New Jersey, in the Legends Class at the Prudential Center.
“We’re a way better team. It’s a night and day different team from where we were when we went to Charlotte for an exhibition,” Crean said. “It’s four games in, there’s a lot of learning to do and a lot of basketball to be played.”