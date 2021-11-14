Georgia men’s basketball lost at Cincinnati on Saturday 73-68 to move to 1-1 on the season. It was a team effort from the Bearcats as three players had double digit points, with the team-high being 11 points from two different players. The Bearcats’ bench also contributed to the win, accounting for 38% of the teams scoring with 28 points.
Georgia entered the second half down nine, and outscored the Bearcats 42-38 in the second half, but the comeback was not enough as the Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season.
“[Cininnati] did a really good job, and they have a really good team,” head coach Tom Crean said. “It was a big win for Cincinnati, and it was a big learning step for us.”
The Bulldogs outshot Cincinnati from the field and from 3-point range. Georgia shot 48.1% from the field with Braelen Bridges making 11 shots on 15 attempts. Noah Baumann led Georgia with three 3-pointers on four attempts while the Bulldogs shot a combined 50% on 3-point shots.
Bridges led the Bulldogs with 24 points, more than double anybody else's point total on the floor. He also led both teams with eight rebounds, four defensive and four offensive. Bridges also earned eight rebounds in the Bulldogs’ last game against FIU.
While Bridges led in both points and rebounds, graduate student Aaron Cook led in assists with 10. He finished with the lone double-double of the game earning 10 points along with five turnovers, which also led the game.
Cincinnati forced more turnovers with the Bulldogs giving it up 13 times to the Bearcats seven, resulting in the Bearcats getting 19 points off turnovers to Georgia’s nine.
The Bulldogs gained their first loss of the season after being dominated on the offensive boards. The Bearcats finished 17 offensive rebounds to Georgia’s five. Cincinnati out-rebounded the Bulldogs 40 to 31.
Georgia will be back in action on Nov. 16 in Athens against South Carolina State.
“People are going to like this team,” Crean said. “There is a humility about them. There’s a hunger about them. There is definitely a maturity about them.”