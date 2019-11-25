Dayton imposed its will against Georgia as soon as the ball was tipped on Monday in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Flyers jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let the Bulldogs sniff a comeback, finishing off an 80-61 victory in the Lahaina Civic Center.
In their first game on national television this season, the Bulldogs were dominated from start to finish and didn't have a counter punch for Dayton’s tough defense and solid 3-point shooting. Dayton led by as many as 24 points on the backs of redshirt sophomore Obi Toppin and junior Jalen Crutcher.
Georgia’s leading scorers on the season Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds struggled against the Flyers. The only Bulldog to finish with more seven points was sophomore Tye Fagan, who had 11 points.
Mismatch down low
Georgia had no answer for Toppin. He scored 14 of Dayton’s first 18 points. Amanze Ngumezi defended Toppin to start the game, but Crean quickly switched to freshmen Rodney Howard and Mike Peake. None of them were able to thwart Toppin’s presence, and he helped Dayton jump out to an insurmountable lead in the first half.
Toppin showed versatility by scoring on the low block, taking Georgia defenders off the dribble and even showing some range with two 3-pointers.
Dayton’s big men proved to be a tough assignment for Georgia defenders, but they also played sound defense against the likes of Hammonds and Ngumezi. Hammonds fouled out with 6:17 to go in the game, but it was two offensive fouls that hindered the junior’s rhythm in the game.
Showing their youth
Georgia’s youth has been a common talking point to start the 2019-20 season. The Bulldogs have nine freshmen, and Dayton exposed their lack of experience on Monday.
Georgia’s inability to take care of the ball was one of the clear factors in why the Bulldogs struggled to get anything going on offense. The Bulldogs turned the ball over 23 times and totaled only eight assists.
The inexperience was apparent on the defensive end as well. Georgia players struggled to stay in front of Dayton drivers and had countless missed assignments and troubles with communication. Georgia’s lack of communication allowed Dayton to get easy shots off from behind the arc, where the Flyers shot 10-for-27.
Three who mattered
Obi Toppin: The NBA prospect showcased just how dangerous he can be in the next level against Georgia on Monday. Toppin finished with 25 points, shooting 9-for-11 from the field, 2-for-3 from behind the arc and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. He scored in a variety of ways and Georgia had no answers for him on the defensive end.
Jalen Crutcher: Dayton’s second-leading scorer was the deep threat for the Flyers all game. Crutcher hit four of his nine attempts from downtown and hit them when Georgia looked to be making a run. His tough defense was huge in stopping the Bulldogs’ backcourt as well.
Sahvir Wheeler: The spark plug off the bench was one of the few bright spots for Georgia. Wheeler came in and kept the game within reach with his creative passes and excellent change of pace in transition. The freshman only had seven points and four assists, but his play kept Dayton from turning it into an even more embarrassing loss.
