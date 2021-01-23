The Georgia men’s basketball team lost to Florida 92-84 on Saturday in Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs’ two-game winning streak was snapped by the size and length of Florida, bringing their conference record to 2-5 and overall record to 9-5. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Control of the paint
Georgia’s interior defense and rebounding were not up to snuff in the first half against Florida’s imposing frontcourt. The Gators worked well off screens and dribble handoffs to find open looks inside with little pushback from the Bulldogs.
If shots weren’t going down, Florida had the size advantage and had no problem grabbing offensive rebounds and set up second chances. In the first 20 minutes, Florida had eight rebounds which was almost as many defensive rebounds that Georgia pulled down (nine). The Gators won the battle on the glass 21-14 in the first half and recorded 28 points in the paint to Georgia’s 18.
Georgia’s attention to the paint wasn’t absent, but Florida’s size was just too much to deal with at points in the game. When the Bulldogs collapsed the lane, the Gators had no trouble finding open shooters like Noah Locke and Tre Mann. The backcourt duo combined for six 3-pointers and staved off Georgia runs in both halves. Florida’s most crucial contributor might’ve been Colin Castleton, the 6-foot-11 starting forward who was cleared to play after an ankle injury held him out of the Gator’s 26-point win over No. 6 Tennessee.
Castleton had no troubles backing down the smaller Georgia forwards in the paint then rising above for a jump hook or easy layup. He had 14 points and shot 77.8% from the field. Locke finished with 16 points and Mann had 24 points (10-for-10 from the free-throw line).
Andrew Garcia, the 6-foot-6 graduate transfer, looked like the only Georgia player at home in the paint where he used creative moves and patience to get open looks over the Florida forwards. Despite getting rejected a few times, he finished with a team-high 17 points. Still, he lacked on the boards alongside fellow forwards Toumani Camara and PJ Horne.
Georgia was out-rebounded 41-27, gave up 16 offensive rebounds and 22 second chance points at the final buzzer. Head coach Tom Crean said the lack of physicality made it look like the Bulldogs were getting outhustled and it was especially surprising considering the great practice Georgia had this week.
“We did not come with the physicality and fight that you've got to have to compete against anybody, let alone a team that's got the talent up front that Florida does,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference.
Questioning guard play
Justin Kier’s last double-digit game came two and a half weeks ago on Jan. 6 when the Bulldogs traveled to LSU for their first road game of the season. In the 94-92 overtime loss, Kier was Georgia’s leading scorer with a season-high 25 points. In the four games after, the graduate transfer wasn’t nearly as effective. He had five points against Arkansas, nine against Auburn, four against Ole Miss and seven against Kentucky.
But on Saturday, the Grottoes, Virginia, native was locked in from the jump. He knocked down two 3-pointers to go along with a breakaway layup in the first four minutes of the first half. At half, he went into the locker room as Georgia’s leading scorer with 11 and added three rebounds and two key steals.
But after the break, Kier was largely nonexistent and finished with just 14 points. Sahvir Wheeler also enjoyed a productive first half with eight points, nine assists and just one turnover. In the second half: two points, one assist, three turnovers and just ten minutes of playing time.
The sophomore is easily Georgia’s most important player but spent the final six minutes on the bench as the Bulldogs tried to show some life. Wheeler, who was wearing athletic tape on his shoulder, said he wasn’t injured and Crean was just going with the lineup that was working.
“You know, we trust coach and his game plan,” Wheeler said in a postgame virtual press conference. “We're all trying to win games. So I want to do whatever's best for the team whether I'm out there or I'm not.”
Besides Wheeler and Kier, freshman K.D. Johnson had a performance to forget against the Gators. Even though he finished with 16 points, Crean said it was an uncharacteristic performance from Georgia’s spark off the bench.
“K.D. played like a freshman that has just only played a couple of games today,” Crean said. “And I know he did some things late, but, that's where you need leadership to kinda help guide him through it. And today, he was out there, like he was stranded in the water himself with no life raft because there was nobody really pulling it together to help.”
Free throws not falling
There have been a few games to forget throughout the season for Georgia at the free-throw line. Most notably was the Bulldogs’ collapse against Auburn where they went 17-for-34 in an 18-point loss.
Georgia was a respectable 9-for-12 from the line in the first half against the Gators. But after the break, they went 4-for-12. Johnson missed a handful and Camara added to the drought as well. Crean said it was “embarrassing” especially after the fact they went 15-for-17 in an away win over Ole Miss.
“We just got to step up to the line to make free throws, this is college basketball, it's the SEC,” Crean said. “You just got to step up and knock them down. And I don't have a lot of sympathy for that because again, it'd be different if they were poor shooters. They're not poor shooters.”
