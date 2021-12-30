To close out its non-conference schedule, Georgia men’s basketball fell to Gardner-Webb 77-60. The Bulldogs' record fell to 5-9 before starting SEC play on Tuesday, hosting Texas A&M.
Georgia never really found its groove on either end of the floor in this game. Gardner-Webb gained a quick lead just a few minutes in and held it throughout the entire first half. Georgia head coach Tom Crean’s unit started the second half with an electric 13-5 run, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs answered shortly after to extend their lead. Garder-Webb held a double-digit lead the rest of the way until the final whistle.
“I put it all on myself. I’m the coach, so I have to do a better job all the way around. That’s what it is. You take responsibility. I have to find a way to give better answers,” Crean said. “We got off to a slow start, so we have to figure out what kind of adjustments we’re going to make to that and regroup it a little bit because we can’t afford to get off to bad starts.”
Gardner-Webb won the opening tip and knocked down the first bucket of the game with a mid-range jumper from Kareem Reid. Both teams exchanged the lead early, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs' great defense allowed them to pull away.
Despite the Bulldogs’ scoring troubles, veteran Center Braelen Bridges was dominant in the paint again, recording 17 points and seven rebounds. The redshirt senior has been a consistent scorer for Georgia, documenting his ninth game in double-figures.
Crean’s unit came out of the locker room with a different energy, and it was showing. Georgia pulled Gardner-Webb's lead to only seven after a layup from Bridges. Unfortunately, the offense struggled the rest of the way, allowing the Runnin’ Bulldogs to expand their lead.
“The ball didn't move at a crisp rate tonight. That's one reason why [Jaxon Etter] has been in the lineup like he's been. We've got to find a way to have more ball movement, body movement in games early on. I've got to do a better job of holding them accountable to screen, our physicality, steals, things of that nature,” Crean said.
The Bulldogs have now lost two games in a row, falling to East Tennessee State on Dec. 22. Georgia will not play exclusively SEC teams before heading into the SEC tournament from March 9-13.
“Just be ready to get to work, we got SEC play. Stay focused. Work hard. We have to figure out this defense. Just stay positive,” Bridges said.