The Georgia men’s basketball team lost to No. 8 Alabama 89-79 Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Following the loss to the Crimson Tide, Georgia’s overall record moves to 14-11 (7-11 SEC). Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Second half run sets the tone
Georgia held a solid six-point lead going into halftime after leading by as many as 14 points in the first half. When the second half got started, it was a completely different story for the Bulldogs.
Georgia came out sluggish and Herbert Jones and the Crimson Tide took advantage. Alabama went on a 15-2 run in just over four minutes. Jones had seven points and Alabama hit two 3-pointers to extend its lead to seven.
“We followed the game plan, we got better this week, we were bringing that to life,” said head coach Tom Crean in a virtual postgame press conference. “And that 15-2 run hurt us, obviously, in the second half, but it never felt like we wouldn't come back in it either. But the margin for error, with our lack of size and sometimes our lack of shooting is always going to be tough and it gets lower when you're playing against a team like that.”
The Crimson Tide pushed their lead out to as many as 10 points after seven minutes but never extended their lead past that. Georgia continued to chip away at the lead and K.D. Johnson and Sahvir Wheeler kept Alabama within reach. Wheeler had 17 points, 10 assists and three steals while Johnson had 16 points with three 3-pointers.
The backcourt’s effort plus 13 points from Toumani Camara wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs as they faded away down the stretch. Missed opportunities in the final minutes and a 3-pointer from Keon Ellis stopped the Bulldogs’ hopeful comeback.
Georgia finished the game 29-for-62 (46.8%) from the field and hit 13 of its 23 free throws. Alabama ended the game 33-for-68 (48.5%) from the field and 13-for-20 from the charity stripe which was enough to see the game out.
“We shoot free throws every day,” Crean said. “We shot them for probably 20 minutes this morning. And there's no question we can make free throws, we have made free throws, but in a game like this you got to have every one of them that you can get and we just didn't get them.”
3-pointers make the difference
In Georgia’s trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, back on Feb. 13, the Crimson Tide knocked down 18 3-pointers and shot 60% from behind the arc. The Crimson Tide’s efficiency from outside catalyzed a season-high point total of 115 and they beat the Bulldogs by 33.
Jump forward three weeks and in the regular season finale, Alabama wasn’t nearly as dangerous as it was in the first meeting. The Crimson Tide shot just 2-for-12 (16.7%) on 3-pointers in the first half while Georgia hit four of its eight attempts. The Bulldogs shot just 2-for-19 (10.5%) in the first meeting.
In the second half, Georgia’s closeouts and perimeter defense were poor and Alabama got to its spots and hit shots. The Crimson Tide shot 8-for-10 from behind the arc and finished the game an efficient 10-for-22 after the dismal first half.
Georgia shot 8-for-19 on 3-pointers, a positive percentage of 42.1. Johnson led the way going 3-for-6 and P.J. Horne wasn’t far behind, shooting 2-for-5. The Bulldogs had a stretch of four straight in two minutes that cut the lead down to two points, but Alabama’s shot-making ability was just too prolific in the final 20 minutes.
Crean said his team’s 3-point defense in the second half could’ve been more consistent if they guarded the dribble a bit better. Sometimes the Bulldogs overhelped in the paint and that led to open shots from outside. Crean continued, saying that Alabama poses a unique threat with the amount of 3-point shooters they have on the floor.
“I know that feeling, we had that at Indiana like that,” Crean said. “I mean, it's a really, really great feeling when the whole court is spaced. And there's really not a lot the defense could do about it when the ball’s moving like that. And they've got that right now. But that's why controlling the dribble is so important.”
Taking care of the ball
Georgia led the SEC in turnovers per game heading into Saturday, averaging 16.7 per contest. The Bulldogs have surpassed 20 turnovers six times throughout the season, four of which came against SEC opponents. Georgia gave the ball away 14 times in the first half trying to force it on offense. Alabama took advantage to get back into the game and scored 15 points off turnovers.
Georgia also forced Alabama into 11 turnovers and scored 11 points off them. The Crimson Tide only averaged 14 per game coming into Saturday. Georgia made things uncomfortable for the Alabama passers to kick it to open shooters on most possessions.
In the second half, Alabama turned the ball over another 11 times that led to another 11 points for Georgia. The Bulldogs took care of the ball much better in the final 20 minutes, only giving it away six times, but it wasn’t enough.
“We can take some good things and we play some good basketball in spurts, but I think, you know, it's tough,” Wheeler said in a postgame virtual press conference. “We try to win this game, I want to go into the SEC Tournament with a win. But like, this is one of the best leagues in the country, so you always got to focus on the next game. You got to break down a film, see what you do wrong.”