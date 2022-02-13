Georgia (6-19, 1-11) lost their fifth straight game against South Carolina (14-10, 5-7) at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia on Feb. 12. South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant and Devin Carter led the Gamecocks to a 12-point win over the Bulldogs.
“They are really good players, no question about it,” head coach Tom Crean said about the Gamecock duo after the game.
The bright spots for the Bulldogs were Kario Oquendo, Braelen Bridges and Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who combined for 36 of the 68-points for Georgia.
This matchup much resembled the first meeting between the two, with South Carolina outplaying Georgia considerably in the second half to secure a win. South Carolina’s 3-point shooting in the back half of the two games was key for both wins.
The first half was fast-paced with Georgia going 6-of-8 from the field early. This allowed the Bulldogs to have a 21-14 lead, but Georgia soon started to lose traction.
The Gamecocks went on a 20-0 run after the second media timeout, which was led by Bryant and Carter, in just under four minutes to take a 34-21 lead with around seven minutes left in the half.
Georgia finished the first half on a 11-2 run led by Bridges and Oquendo to cut the deficit to four at the break, 42-38.
Georgia came out to the second half quick, with a 7-0 run to take a 45-44 lead. However, the lead did not last long. With around 11 minutes left, Carter and South Carolina shifted momentum to jump up to a seven point lead.
South Carolina held a 12-point lead at the final media timeout, Carter and Bryant played a huge role in the lead.
The Bulldogs went without a field goal in the final minutes of the game and South Carolina made late game free throws to extend the lead and take an on the road victory, 80-68.
Next, Georgia will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Feb. 16 to face off against LSU (17-7, 5-6).