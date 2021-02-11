The Georgia men’s basketball team fell to Tennessee 89-81 in a recently scheduled meeting held on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Bulldogs’ originally planned game with Texas A&M was replaced by a contest with the Vols due to COVID-19 cases within the Aggies’ program. With the loss to Tennessee, Georgia’s overall record falls to 12-7 (5-7 SEC). Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Too little, too late
In the second half, Georgia put up 55 points, made 54.5% of its shots and held Tennessee to 47.8%.
But an 18-point deficit heading into halftime was far too much for the Bulldogs to overcome.
“We have to play with force for 40 minutes,” said head coach Tom Crean in a virtual postgame press conference. “We have to play aggressively for 40 minutes. It’s amazing, we’re playing faster in the second half with less turnovers, and that’s just what we have to do. We’ve got to be able to establish that whether the offense is going or not.”
The Bulldogs’ second-half performance showed Crean the sky isn’t falling, but that doesn’t mean their consistency is where it needs to be.
Following a three-game conference win streak, Georgia was outscored 44-26 in the first half against Tennessee, shooting 10 of its 29 shots (34.5%) and 30% from the 3-point line.
Crean said the Bulldogs need to hit challenging shots and maintain communication in transition. The good news is Crean saw belief in the second half.
“We’ve got to understand that we’ve got to bring that same type of aggressiveness physically and verbally in the first half, because that’s where we’ve been successful,” Crean said. “It’s never about perfect basketball. … It is that belief, but it starts with your communication and your level of awareness that you’ve got to have.”
Struggles behind the arc
The Bulldogs struggled with their 3-point shots all night, making five of their 19 shots for 26.3% against the Vols.
Tennessee shut down Justin Kier, who went 0-for-5 from behind the arc, and had the same luck against P.J. Horne, who saw two of his five 3-point shot attempts fall.
Ironically, Georgia’s struggle behind the arc was the best effort a team has had against Tennessee in five games. The Vols kept Mississippi State, Kansas, Ole Miss and Kentucky to 25% or worse from the 3-point line.
The Bulldogs weren’t able to stop Tennessee’s 3-point effort in the first half (53.3%) but cooled the Vols to 22.2% in the second. Crean said the majority of Georgia’s errors were due to transition defense.
Freshmen in front
First-year talent was on full display for both the Bulldogs and the Vols on Wednesday night.
Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points, and Crean said the Bulldogs didn’t get on his right hand enough to keep him down.
“He’s a tremendous driver,” Crean said. “They’re a much better team when he’s in there, and he got to the rim. That’s the biggest thing. He got to the rim.”
Georgia freshman K.D. Johnson led much of the Bulldogs’ late charge in Knoxville. He finished the game with a career-high 22 points — 20 of which came in the second half.
Crean said Johnson is still improving on his ability to stay mobile when he doesn’t have the basketball. He likened Johnson to former Georgia star Anthony Edwards, but said Johnson didn’t have the time Edwards did last year to improve at the same rate.
Johnson has been eligible for four weeks after academic ineligibility before SEC play.
“It’s a definite learning process,” Crean said. “In a short season like we have right now, non-conference wise, but then also an even shorter deal for him. Those things take time.”