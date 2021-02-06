On Jan. 27, the Georgia men’s basketball team suffered one of its toughest losses of the season. The Bulldogs traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, and lost by 24 to the 3-5 Gamecocks. The Bulldogs didn’t take care of the ball, shot a dismal 31.8% from the field and showed no energy on the defensive end.
Ten days later, Georgia has turned its season back around and the confidence is back. Since the quiet bus ride back to Athens after the collapse in Columbia, the Bulldogs have won two straight games to push their record to 11-6 and 4-6 in the conference. They’ve shot the ball better from the field and have found ways to close out games. All that starts in practice and in the game plan.
Head coach Tom Crean said nothing has changed when it comes to the structure and length of practices, it’s about the mentality of the players. Graduate transfer Justin Kier said that the team got more serious in the practices following their undoing against South Carolina.
“When things aren't going well, you just kind of got to buckle up a little bit, and then get a little more serious with the scout and film,” Kier said in a virtual press conference on Friday. “We’ve just been locked in and I think the guys are ready, they want to win. I think the guys are ready to go on or try to take this on a run.”
With a run in mind, now would be the perfect time for Georgia to reel off a few more wins. They welcome 5-8 (1-6 SEC) Vanderbilt to Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday and travel to College Station, Texas, for a matchup with the 8-7 (2-6 SEC) Aggies on Wednesday.
Grad transfer P.J. Horne says now is the time for the Bulldogs to keep their foot on the pedal to maintain the momentum and confidence after back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Auburn.
“There's always going to be a battle, it's the SEC,” Horne said in a virtual press conference on Friday. “It's not going to get any easier. You know, every game is a battle and we have to stay focused and stay committed to what we do.”
Staying true to their style of basketball will be key for the Bulldogs as they enter this consequential stretch of their season. That means sharing the ball and keeping a balanced scoring attack on offense. Georgia has six players who average 9.9 points or more and Kier loves that about the Bulldogs, saying that he thinks it’s a big reason why they win games.
In the back half of the SEC schedule, Georgia has ample opportunity to stack up some quality wins to finish off the season. Of the Bulldogs’ last eight games, four are against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Those four are No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 18 Missouri and No. 22 Florida. Georgia also faces off against two teams they lost to earlier in the season in LSU and South Carolina.
With those chances coming in the next few weeks, Crean said it doesn’t affect anything around the team one bit. The Bulldogs’ focus is always on the game in front of them, and in this case, it’s the Commodores.
“They know those types of things and it doesn't do any good. It does not help us prepare for a better practice or prepare to win that game,” Crean said in a virtual press conference on Friday. “At the end of the day, staying absolutely locked into the game you're playing and to the preparation of that is by far the most important thing. It always has been, always will be.”