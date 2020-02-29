Basketball is a game of runs, and the Georgia men’s basketball team has endured runs of all kinds in a tumultuous 14-14 season. The Bulldogs have given up back breaking runs but have shown the capability to make game changing sequences of their own.
They surrendered a pair of 20-point leads earlier in the season, including a 23-2 run to Florida. Georgia had a 15-point halftime lead in that game. Head coach Tom Crean attributes part of Georgia’s struggles succumbing to runs to its youth and level of maturity.
"I think it's maturity,” Crean said. “I think everything you see is a young team. I think when you see inconsistency you see a young team, and I think when you see us get better you see a young team. That's a part of inconsistency.”
Georgia opened last year’s game against Arkansas on an 11-2 run through the game’s first 4:29. The Bulldogs led for most of the first half before ceding a two-point halftime lead. Arkansas finished the game, and ultimately won, on an 18-8 run which began by way of an Isaiah Joe 3-pointer.
Joe has missed time for the Razorbacks this season but will be in the lineup for Saturday’s game. He averages 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Arkansas leads Georgia in the all-time series 23-15. Georgia leads 9-6 on its home floor.
Georgia is an extremely young team, featuring nine freshmen, and has experienced its fair share of growing pains this year. The Bulldogs are growing together through challenging games but have fared well. They are 5-3 this season in games decided by four points or less.
“We are seeing ourselves mature right in front of us individually, and to see our teammates and the way we are handling it in games and how close we have been,” freshman point guard Sahvir Wheeler said. “We are winning some games.”
Maturity is helping the Bulldogs put together runs and stretches that they were not capable of earlier in the year. In its win over No. 13 Auburn, Georgia answered every Auburn run with one of its own.
“Basketball is a game of runs at the end of the day,” Wheeler said.
Crean has used artificial crowd noise in practice this season to help his group become comfortable navigating adverse scenarios. Learning how to manage runs is a learning curve for younger teams.
“Everyone is here at the highest level and we are all good players on both sides so runs are going to be made and I think we are finally putting those pieces together where we can make this run, we can win some games,” Wheeler said. “We are seeing this gel right now.”
Runs are not necessarily exclusive to the offensive side of the ball. Georgia went on a game-clinching defensive run in the game against Auburn. Anthony Edwards and Jordan Harris blocked consecutive 3-point attempts by Auburn and Toumani Camara followed that up with two steals in the game’s final 11 seconds.
“When SEC tournament time comes, we are going to be one hell of a team to deal with,” Wheeler said.
