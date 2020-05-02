Georgia men’s basketball forward Rayshaun Hammonds officially announced he would be keeping his name in the NBA draft on Saturday. The junior entered the NBA draft on March 27 while still maintaining his eligibility and leaving the door open to return for his senior season.
He closed the door on Saturday, ending his career at Georgia.
Thank you UGA ⚡️⚡️ 20✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/jAAluvIfBy— shaundon (@shaun_coolin) May 2, 2020
Now, head coach Tom Crean and the Bulldogs will be left with another hole to fill on their roster. Hammonds led Georgia in rebounding with 7.4 per game and was second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game.
Georgia has already brought in six players this offseason to combat a large roster turnover. Two four-star recruits in K.D. Johnson and Josh Taylor and two three-star junior college transfers in Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks have signed their letters of intent. JUCO transfer Tyron McMillan committed on March 29. Georgia recruited another shooter on April 26 with the addition of George Mason graduate transfer Justin Kier.
With the official departure of Hammonds, Crean will be looking to add one more player before the start of the 2020-2021 season.
