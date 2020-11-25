The Georgia men’s basketball team’s season opener against Columbus State at 5 p.m. was canceled less than two hours before tipoff due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Cougars’ team.
“This is obviously a situation unlike any other I’ve had to deal with in my 31 seasons of coaching college basketball,” said head coach Tom Crean. “I said just yesterday how this season already was a surreal experience all around. This is truly that.”
The Bulldogs’ game against Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Nov. 29, was also canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Gardner-Webb program earlier this week. Georgia was able to finalize a new opponent for Sunday in Florida A&M. Their 2 p.m. game in Stegeman Coliseum will mark Georgia’s start to the season.
“We’re extremely disappointed for our players and for our fans,” Crean said. “We were so excited to play today. To all our fans, bear with us. It’s going to be this kind of year in college basketball. We certainly hope for the best for Columbus State’s program, both health wise and during the season.“
