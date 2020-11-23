The Georgia men’s basketball team’s game against Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Nov. 29, was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. The decision came on Monday afternoon following discussions with the University of Georgia Athletic Association medical team.
The Bulldogs are looking for a replacement game for Sunday’s 2:00 p.m. tipoff time. Georgia is still scheduled to open its season on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum against Columbus State.
“When learned mid-morning about Gardner-Webb’s situation, we immediately started working on what our next steps can be,” said Georgia head coach Tom Crean. “We are currently in that process and are hopeful we will be able to find another opponent for Sunday. We wish Gardner-Webb the best through this period and the season.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on Jacksonville on Dec. 4, Montana on Dec. 8, Samford on Dec. 12, Cincinnati on Dec. 19 and Northeastern on Dec. 22 all at home to round out their non-conference schedule.
Commented