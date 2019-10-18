For Georgia men’s basketball players, staying in a routine is a key part of their summer and the weeks leading up to the start of the season. Lifting in the morning, going to class, practicing in the afternoon, rinse and repeat.
Junior Rayshaun Hammonds, one of the few remaining veterans on the team, has tried to instill a sense of routine for all of the younger players on the team. Whether it’s staying in the gym, putting in work in the weight room or staying in shape when returning home, Hammonds said it’s important to “stick with it.”
It was especially important for Hammonds when he underwent surgery on his right foot that ended his sophomore campaign on March 7. The 6-foot-9 forward was the second leading scorer for the Bulldogs last season with 12.1 points per game. Georgia went 0-4 during his absence at the end of the season. Hammonds knew he had to make his way back onto the court and took his offseason training much more “seriously.”
“I knew I had to lose weight, do a lot of things differently than what I was doing in the past, so that was the main thing,” Hammonds said.
Not only was he trying to make his way back onto the court, but Hammonds had another responsibility on his shoulders: being a leader for the 10 newcomers for the 2019-20 season.
Toumani Camara, one of the new faces on the team, said he thought the summer regiments were tough, but that he was physically and mentally ready for them. The one thing versatile wing really enjoyed from the early mornings and rigorous workouts was the camaraderie.
“I’ve never been around a team that’s together like that much,” Camara said. “It’s been a lot of fun and it’s going to be a lot of fun, I believe.”
The companionship is one thing, but the actual results are another. And head coach Tom Crean likes what he sees.
"[There’s been] tremendous progress,” Crean said. “[Strength and conditioning coach] Sean Hayes and his entire group down there deserve a lot of credit.”
Crean said there’s no question that his players have made the “gains” in terms of weight training, but in the end it needs to translate to the basketball court. Although he’s not a big fan of mantras, Crean said he did have one for the upcoming season: “Commit to toughness.” That means his players are profiting both physically and mentally through their preparation for the upcoming season.
After going 11-21 and 2-14 in the SEC in his inaugural season, Crean and his staff are looking at different ways for his team to get better. From using the indoor and outdoor football facilities, to the sandpit or pushing the sleds, Crean just wants to see results. Even though he knows it’ll take a while.
“We need grit, we need to be tougher, we need a little bit of a nastier streak,” Crean said. “We need to be able to work through fatigue, we need to be able to overcome things. I knew we were going to have a very young team, but they have responded.”
