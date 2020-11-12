Ahead of the start of the Georgia men’s basketball season on Nov. 25 against Columbus State in Stegeman Coliseum, head coach Tom Crean spoke to the media in a virtual press conference Thursday. He discussed how his program has been dealing with COVID-19 health protocols, who has stood out through the first month of practice and looking to the start of the season.
‘Handling the protocols’
It’s been eight months since Crean’s team took the court against Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC tournament on March 11. In between then and now, a lot has changed in the world of college sports. Shortened, conference-only seasons have been announced, events have been postponed or canceled and news about coaches and players testing positive for COVID-19 have been reported in a flurry.
Crean wouldn’t say who or give an exact number of how many players and coaches have tested positive in the summer and fall, but he said it was a “significant” number of people in the program. He said there hasn’t been a day that has gone by where they haven’t discussed the situation they’re in right now and better ways they limit exposure and mistakes.
“We have to understand [that] we're not in a bubble,” Crean said. “We try to keep them bubbled the best that we can inside of this and I think that the protocols and the CDC guidelines and the task force and everything has done a great job of that. But it's how cognizant and aware they are when they're not here.”
Despite that, Crean has implored his players to still maintain a level of positivity. He doesn’t want them to live in fear of what could happen but also be smart and know that you could be exposed and test positive at any moment. Any time he hears something or reads something, Crean makes sure his players are informed on the current state of things.
He used his mentor, friend and head coach of Michigan State Tom Izzo as an example for his players. Crean said Izzo — who he spoke to on Wednesday — is mindful and diligent when it comes to following the protocols. Yet, Izzo tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and Crean said Izzo is “stunned” and doesn’t know how he got it. Crean used it as a way to show his players how careful they have to be.
After testing one time a week in the past, the Bulldogs will move to being tested three times a week as they get closer to the first game on Nov. 25.
Getting to know the eight newcomers
For the second year in a row, Crean has a substantial roster turnover to manage. With his top two scorers in Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds gone, he’ll look to returning players like Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara but also to the new crop of players. That new batch of players include graduate transfer seniors Andrew Garcia, PJ Horne and Justin Kier, juniors Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks, sophomore transfer Tyron McMillan and freshmen KD Johnson and Josh Taylor.
While he’s hoping for more roster stability in the coming years, Crean likes the versatility and experience of some of his new players. Horne is one of the players who has impressed Crean with his ability to play center and also hit 3-pointers. Standing at 6-foot-6, Crean likened him to the Houston Rockets’ PJ Tucker. Horne only hit one 3-pointer in his sophomore year at Virginia Tech but followed it up with 45 in his third and final year with the Hokies.
“Our guys get excited every time he touches the ball, and I know I do,” Crean said. “What we want to do is we want to get him fouled more — he's driving the ball a lot more than I think he has probably since high school. We're putting him in a lot of different situations.”
As graduate transfers, Garcia and Kier will be crucial for on-court experience when the season starts up. Kier has carried his speed, strength and ability to get to the rim from George Mason and Crean said the guard is a “bonafide college scorer.” Garcia is a 6-foot-6 power forward from Stony Brook that brings an inside scoring presence and an improving mobility and shooting stroke. What Crean loves about the three grad transfers is their basketball knowledge and the trust they have with the system Crean is implementing.
Crean also mentioned the experience that Ned and Starks bring from Eastern Florida College. Those five and McMillan will be key in helping the two freshmen in Johnson and Taylor get accustomed to the college game. Crean knows he doesn’t have a main scorer like Edwards or Hammonds, but he will have to work with what he’s got.
“Our whole goal was that we're going to have to have a consistency of depth, not just depth, not just bodies, not just guys that look good, that can play, but guys that are consistent in how they play,” Crean said. “We want to make sure that we've got a collective group that can play to pace and bring fatigue and pressure to the game.”
Busy start to the season
With the start of the season just around the corner, the Bulldogs would usually be participating in a couple of scrimmages or exhibitions prior to the real games starting. Not this year. Instead, the Nov. 25 clash with Columbus State will be the Bulldogs’ first piece of game action.
“There's gonna be a lot of baptism by fire, trial and error, whatever phraseology you want to use,” Crean said. “We're going to need a level of patience with that. And I'm going to have to have a level of patience with that and keep it in perspective.”
Despite that, Crean said he thinks his players will get through the tough stretch of seven home games across the end of November and through December if they stay committed on defense and stick to getting into transition.
Crean is more worried about the uncertainty that COVID-19 has created and said that he needs his team to be mentally prepared for anything.
“In this day and age, if you don't have flexibility, you're going to get left behind real quick,” Crean said. “And that's not only coaching staffs, that's players as well. And we've got to stay true to that.”
Commented