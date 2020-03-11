On Wednesday night, the SEC announced it will conduct the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament with “only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media” in attendance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville starting Thursday, March 12, following the recommendation of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel related to conducting sporting events closed to the public.
This announcement came moments after Georgia defeated Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament.
Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean and his players were unaware of the decision the SEC made in their press conference on Wednesday night.
“We didn’t know that,” Crean said. “We’re just finding that out.”
Once he had a moment to register the news, Crean had an answer.
“We’ll adjust,” Crean said. “We’ll do everything we have to do to adjust. It’s the new normal. … We’ll be some of the first to figure it out.”
Crean went on to emphasize the importance of trusting those in control of making decisions regarding COVID-19.
“There’s so much information that we have to decipher as people out here in the public, and it’s not even close to what the people behind closed doors have to be able to determine,” Crean said.
Crean was open about the discussion he would have with his players on Wednesday night following the press conference.
“There’s no way that you can do anything but trust the judgment of those people,” Crean said. “Participate the way they want you to participate, be thankful you have a chance and continue to trust that they know what’s best.”
Crean went on to share the importance of educating his players concerning health and safety regarding COVID-19.
“You have to remind them about cleanliness, the hand wipes. We had all those things in our locker room long before this Coronavirus has jumped into where it’s at,” Crean said. “Now we try to intensify it even more. … You give them every bit of working knowledge that you can give them. You don’t inundate them with things they aren’t going to register. … All we can do is keep taking care of ourselves and each other in the best possible way.”
The bottom line for Crean was following the advice of officials in regards to cancelations and other decisions made — and then to get back to playing basketball.
“We earned the win tonight. Let’s go play Florida,” Crean said. “Let’s focus on what we have to do because that’s what we can control anyway.”
