Through seven games, the Bulldogs have had one of the most challenging schedules in college basketball this season. Of the seven teams they’ve faced, six have a winning record, and their matchup tomorrow night does not get any easier.
Georgia looks to knock off No. 18 Memphis, and the players are more locked in than ever. Following the loss to Wofford Sunday night, the team decided to hold a players-only meeting, which hadn’t been done in years prior.
Senior guard Jaxon Etter said it “might be” the second players-only meeting he has been a part of while at Georgia, and both have been with this year’s team. Etter said there is a different level of intelligence with this team.
“There’s no one out there on the court but us, so there is something within us that has got to be changed,” Etter said. “I have all of the confidence in the world that it will.”
While Georgia has started slow this season, having a 2-5 record, Etter said this is the best team he has been a part of. He said when the Bulldogs communicate, they play well. If not, they lose games, and have dropped their last four consecutive games.
Graduate student Jailyn Ingram said the team is still trying to figure out playing with each other, having 10 new players on the team. He said after watching the film of Georgia’s Wofford loss, communication was one of the biggest issues.
“We went back and watched the film, and there were a lot of things that were self-inflicted,” Ingram said. “[We’re] letting guys get to their dominant hands, not communicating on screens, giving them open shots.”
Memphis has been dominant around the glass and have given numerous teams struggles due to their high-pressure defense. Georgia has struggled with turnovers, having more turnovers in the last three games than its opponent.
To beat Memphis tomorrow night, Georgia will need to be at the top of its game. The Tigers are 5-1 and coming off their first loss of the season against Iowa.
Head coach Tom Crean, who is going for his 400th win, said the coaching staff tried to make the start of the schedule difficult, and believes it will benefit the Bulldogs later in the season.
“[Memphis is] very, very deep. They put enormous pressure on the ball. They come at you in waves with that. They can score a lot of different ways, with the offensive rebound being one of their best ways to score,” Crean said.