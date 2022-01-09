Georgia men’s basketball traveled to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, Saturday night to face the Kentucky Wildcats and ultimately came up short in a 92-77 losing effort.
Kentucky was without the SEC’s leader in assists, former Georgia player Sahvir Wheeler due to a neck strain. Wheeler averages 7.3 assists per game, leading the conference ahead of Georgia's Aaron Cook, who averages 6.8 assists per game.
The Bulldogs got off to a quick 12-6 lead to start the game. Kentucky quickly trimed the deficit as the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in just a one-minute span. Georgia and Kentucky traded leads throughout the first half, but Kentucky had a 40-37 lead heading into halftime.
The first half gave every indication that this game would go down to the wire, however Kentucky dominated the second half from start to finish.
The Wildcats started to pull away after junior forward Keion Brooks made a dunk assisted by Wheeler’s replacement, freshman guard TyTy Washington. Washington was dialed in for this game as he finished with 17 points and 17 assists. The Wildcats offense didn’t seem to miss a beat with the SEC’s leader in assists out due to injury.
““I would say that that’s the best their team has looked because the ball really moved and you’ve got to guard all three guys,” head coach Tom Crean said. “You’ve got to guard [Davion Mintz], you’ve got to guard TyTy Washington and certainly we put a lot of tension on [Kellan Grady].”
Georgia never reclaimed a lead and found themselves down 82-61 with six minutes left. The Bulldogs finished the game on a 16-9 run but it was too little too late as Georgia lost 93-77.
“We don’t need to let anyone on the outside define us”, Crean said. “Now, we got to have some better results to go right for us, but we were efficient. We were in attack mode. We came out in the second half of the [Texas] A&M game in attack mode, and we started the game that way.”