The Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Ole Miss 71-61 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday night. The Bulldogs took down the Rebels for the second time this season behind an efficient offensive outing. Here are some observations from the Red & Black.
The 3-point shots fall
The 3-point shots were falling for Georgia in its 71-61 win over Ole Miss. The Bulldogs were 6 of 8 from behind the arc in the first half of a game that was a near-exact opposite of its loss to South Carolina earlier in the week.
Georgia continued its long-range success into the second half with its first two makes coming on 3-point shots from Tye Fagan and Sahvir Wheeler. The Bulldogs found 3-point contributions from six different players despite having only three players shoot above 32% from the 3-point line this season.
Timely threes helped Georgia maintain its lead for over 35 minutes of game time. Its largest lead of the night was 12 but Ole Miss made frequent runs to cut the deficit to single-digits.
The Bulldogs averaged 6.1 made 3-pointers per game at a 31% clip through 15 games this year. Against Ole Miss, however, that output changed to nine made threes at 50% exactly. Georgia bounced back from a 4-for-26 showing from the arc against South Carolina to shoot 9-for-18 in the win over Ole Miss.
“When we shoot the ball pretty well, a lot of things open up for us as far as our driving,” Wheeler said. “We shot good threes. It was off ball reversals, offensive rebounds, inside-out threes, we were sharing it. Tonight was one of those nights where we got going.”
Georgia scored 27 total points on 3-point shots against Ole Miss. The 27 points account for 38% of the Bulldogs’ total scoring in the game.
Outrebounded
The last time these two teams faced off in Oxford, Mississippi, Ole Miss finished the game with a 33-24 rebounding advantage but still lost the game. The battle on the glass in Georgia’s second meeting with the Rebels was a familiar sight.
Ole Miss finished with the rebounding edge again with a 40-30 lead in the category. Georgia’s lack of size showed as it was nearly doubled up on the glass with Ole Miss holding a 23-10 advantage on the offensive glass.
Georgia had a lopsided advantage in offensive efficiency, but failed to pull away from the Rebels because of the significant rebounding disadvantage. The 10-point lead the Bulldogs finished with was one of their largest advantages, coming with the help of some timely offensive rebounds.
“We are going to get beat in size, but we can not get beat in contact,” said head coach Tom Crean. “There is nobody that we are going to match up with in this league that is not going to be bigger than us. They have quickness and are athletic, but we have got to make contact and at the same time make sure we use our quickness and speed to offensively rebound the ball.”
Holding Ole Miss scorers in check
The Georgia defense held a pair of explosive scorers at bay with starting guards Devontae Shuler and Jarkel Joiner combining for 25 points on only 8-for-28 shooting. In the last meeting between Georgia and Ole Miss, the combo scored 46 points.
On the season, Schuler averages 15.1 points per game for the Rebels, but has five games with at least 20 points. He came into this game off a 19-point performance against Arkansas where he shot 9-12. Georgia held Schuler to 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting (29%) after he gave the Bulldogs 24 in their first meeting.
“We already played him and Sahvir did a great job on him, as did KD and all of the other guards did a tremendous job on him,” said forward Toumani Camara. “We know he can score a lot so that was in the game plan to make sure we can contain him.”
Joiner was Ole Miss’ leading scorer with 14 on 4-for-14 shooting. The pair did not make a 3-point shot against Georgia after combining for six made threes in Georgia’s last meeting with the Rebels.
