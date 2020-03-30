Junior college prospect Tyron McMillan committed to Georgia men's basketball on Sunday, according to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein. McMillan, a four-star power forward according to Rivals, is listed at 6-foot-8, 225 pounds.
McMillan played two years at Kilgore College following his career at Benjamin Davis High School in his hometown of Kilgore, Texas.
At Kilgore, McMillan averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. His team finished 21-9 overall with McMillan starting 27 games of the 2019-20 season.
McMillan has the potential to fit in early with Georgia due to his connection with second-year floor general Sahvir Wheeler. McMillan and Wheeler played in the AAU circuit together during their high school days.
Wheeler took control of a Georgia team in need of guidance. Wheeler’s first season was highlighted by his ability to win over his teammates and help them play to their strengths.
McMillan’s history with Wheeler will lead to a smoother transition and likely early contribution from Georgia’s newest big man.
Georgia struggled to fill the size void left by Nicolas Claxton’s departure after the 2018-19 season. Rodney Howard was the closest the Bulldogs came to significant size this past season at six feet, 11 inches tall.
Howard played sparingly in the 2019-20 season — logging just 7.3 minutes per game — and announced his intention to transfer to in-state rival Georgia Tech.
Georgia lost another big man in Amanze Ngumezi to the transfer portal earlier this year. He was suspended indefinitely for conduct issues after starting the first seven games of this past season.
Adding to the deficit, Rayshaun Hammonds has entered his name in the 2020 NBA draft pool. He played significant minutes down low for Georgia in the 2019-20 season.
Head coach Tom Crean was adamant earlier this year that Georgia will be seeking a commitment from multiple "bigs." McMillan's commitment helps to replace some of what Georgia has lost heading into next season.
